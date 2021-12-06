BEVERLY — When the actor who has played the grown-up Tiny Tim in “A Christmas Carol” decided not to return for this year’s production, the staff at North Shore Music Theatre had a chance to think differently about who would fill the role.
Since Tiny Tim walks with a crutch, shouldn’t the actor who plays him be a person with a disability?
“We felt it was important for us to honor that,” casting director Matthew Chappell said.
Sommer Carbuccia, an actor from New York City who has a prosthetic leg, ended up winning the role. On Friday, on opening night of the 30th annual production of the show, he became the first actor with a disability to portray the grown-up Tiny Tim at North Shore Music Theatre.
“I think it’s great,” Carbuccia said. “If the character is disabled, the actor should be disabled.”
Chappell said the theater industry has been moving in a “more inclusive direction” that includes using actors with disabilities to play characters with disabilities.
He and director Kevin Hill also looked for someone with a disability to play the young Tiny Tim. But Chappell said that was difficult because North Shore Music Theatre was limited by the fact that it mostly uses kids who live locally, and also because the pandemic reduced the number of young actors who usually audition for the role.
But when they reached out to agents seeking an actor with a disability for the grown-up Tiny Tim role, Carbuccia responded. He auditioned virtually and won the job.
“Sommer was fantastic,” Chappell said.
In the North Shore Music Theatre’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ classic, the adult Tiny Tim is the narrator of the story. Chappell said many people in the audience don’t realize the narrator is the grown-up Tiny Tim until near the end, when he describes himself as the son of Bob Cratchit.
When Carbuccia walks onto the stage as the narrator in his Victorian era costume, he’s wearing short pants that leave his prosthetic leg visible. Chappell said it was a conscious decision to not cover up Carbuccia’s disability.
“We played with the idea of him wearing black leggings on both legs,” Chappell said. “But we didn’t want to go the route of hiding it. We wanted to honor the fact that he has a disability.”
Carbuccia, 28, has appeared on television shows such as “Riverdale,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS: New Orleans” and in regional and New York City theater productions. In “Riverdale,” he played a U.S. Army veteran who lost a leg due to a war injury. He also played an injured war veteran in a theater production in Colorado.
“I feel honored to be able to play them on TV and on stage,” he said.
In other roles, such as when he played a bad guy on “NCIS: New Orleans,” his disability is secondary. “I wasn’t in a hospital bed,” he said. “It doesn’t always have to be that way.”
Carbuccia has also done what he called “photo work,” where a shot of him pulling up a pant leg to show his artificial leg will be edited into a scene in which an actor who is not disabled is playing a character who is.
Carbuccia said he doesn’t think of himself as an inspiration to others, but he’s happy if a youngster with a disability can see him perform and know that it is possible.
He said some audience members might be taken aback when he first walks onto the stage of “A Christmas Carol” and they see his artificial leg.
“But they’ll get over it in five minutes,” he said. “Hopefully I’m doing my job so well they won’t pay attention to my leg.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
