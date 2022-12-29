Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-8) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten)
Champaign, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Illinois -30.5; over/under is 144
BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 22 points in Illinois' 93-71 loss to the Missouri Tigers.
The Fighting Illini have gone 6-1 in home games. Illinois ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 14.1 assists per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 3.8.
The Wildcats are 0-6 on the road. Bethune-Cookman has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon is shooting 45.6% and averaging 18.2 points for the Fighting Illini. Matthew Mayer is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.
Marcus Garrett is averaging 14 points for the Wildcats. Zion Harmon is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.
Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.