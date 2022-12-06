Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-7) at Illinois State Redbirds (3-6, 1-1 MVC)
Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Liam McChesney scored 25 points in Illinois State's 87-77 win over the Belmont Bruins.
The Redbirds have gone 1-2 at home. Illinois State is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Eagles are 1-2 in road games. Eastern Michigan is ninth in the MAC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Legend Geeter averaging 2.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Kasubke averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Kendall Lewis is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.6 points for Illinois State.
Emoni Bates is averaging 21.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 13.4 points for Eastern Michigan.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
