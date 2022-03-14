DAYTON, Ohio -- Wyoming had a joyous flight over two time zones to make it in time for Monday’s open practice at UD Arena to prepare for its First Four matchup with Indiana.
The game between the 12-seed Cowboys (25-8) and 12-seed Indiana (20-13) on Tuesday night will give Wyoming a chance to showcase its program on a national stage. Wyoming was one of the most improved teams in Division I in 2021-22, going from 14 wins the previous year to 25 wins this season.
Second-year Wyoming coach Jeff Linder recalled when he first took the job in March 2020 having to go through workouts wearing masks due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To think that what those kids have done in a two-year period of time when we had -- the year before when I got the job they had won seven games, six the year before that -- and for us in two years of COVID, and my staff, we never made excuses,” Linder said. “That was the thing we always talked to our guys is that regardless of what's going on, we've got to find a way every day to get better.”
On the court, Wyoming has been led by the scoring tandem of 6-foot-9, 252-pound center Graham Ike (19.6 points per game) and 6-7 point guard Hunter Maldonado (18.4 points, 6.3 assists per game). Senior guard Drake Jeffries is Wyoming’s main perimeter threat, shooting 42% from 3-point range while averaging 10.5 points.
Wyoming was one of the top defensive teams in the Mountain West this season, ranking fourth in the league in field goal percentage allowed (41.4%) and second in 3-point field goal percentage allowed (30.5%).
Maldonado’s size has the potential to create matchup problems against IU’s smaller point guards, 6-3 Xavier Johnson and 6-1 Rob Phinisee. But both Johnson and Phinisee are quicker. Maldonado plays at a more deliberate pace and is prone to turning the ball over, averaging 3.5 turnovers per game (113 total).
“I handle the ball,” Maldonado said. “I get it to the guys that need to get the ball if they're hot, whether Drake's hit a couple of shots or Graham's going to work in the post. And I just kind of facilitate and make sure I'm the leader of this team.”
Ike is the bruiser in the post. The offense, Linder said, runs through him because of the amount of double teams he’s seen in the MWC.
“We're probably I think 400 possessions ahead of Purdue in terms of playing through the post and passing out of the post,” Linder said. “So this year for him to see every single type of double team and coverage, those possessions are invaluable.”
GERONIMO PROBABLE
IU sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo (3.9 points, 3.4 rebounds per game) took part in the open workout Monday at UD Arena and appears ready to play Tuesday night against Wyoming.
“I think he's going to play,” Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. “He worked a little bit today in practice, so we'll see how it goes. I'll get a better feel when he wakes up in the morning, see where he is.”
The 6-6 Geromino, who sparked IU’s second-half comeback against Michigan in the Big Ten tournament with his defensive play, injured his knee in the second half of IU’s following win against Illinois. He sat out Saturday’s game against Iowa.
XAVIER’S RISE
Johnson has scored in double figures in eight straight games, averaging 18.1 points and 6.8 assists during that stretch.
Part of what fueled the late-season surge, Johnson said, was the death of his grandfather.
“It just hit me, hit me a lot,” Johnson said. “I was playing well before that, and he's one of my biggest fans. And I know he's still watching. And I dedicate my game to him.”
FIRST NCAA TOURNEY FOR WOODSON
Woodson will coach his first NCAA Tournament game Tuesday after appearing twice in the tournament as a player during his IU career from 1976-80.
Woodson said he received congratulations from two of his close friends in coaching, Kentucky coach John Calipari and Memphis assistant and Hall of Fame NBA and college coach Larry Brown.
But Woodson, who coached in seven NBA playoff series with the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks, said he didn’t seek advice from either coach in how to handle coaching in the NCAA Tournament.
“I've coached enough basketball and been around it a long time, man,” Woodson said. “It's about getting these guys pumped and ready to go, man, and sustaining it over a 40-minute ball game. That's what it's going to be about.”