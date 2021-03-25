IN BRIEF: New exhibit at the Addison Gallery

Locals recognized for wealth management
Peter Danas, of Andover, and Tim Sullivan, of North Andover, both wealth management advisors and Senior Vice Presidents at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, have been named to the 2021 Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list.
With decades of experience in the financial services industry, Danas and Sullivan have each skillfully helped senior executives, business owners and multi-generational families manage wealth and achieve their financial goals. A Lowell native, Danas graduated from Tufts University and began his career at Merrill Lynch in 1985. This is his fourth year on the Forbes “Best-in-State” list. Sullivan is a graduate of Colby College, started working at Merrill in 1993 and has made the Forbes list three years in a row.
Interfaith seder
On Sunday, March 28, Congregation Beth Israel (CBI) of the Merrimack Valley will celebrate the holiday of Passover – marking the Jewish people’s journey from slavery to freedom – with a second-night community seder via Zoom. Rabbi Howard Mandell will lead an interfaith seder with a focus on social justice, beginning at 6 p.m.
The Passover story serves as a foundational piece of the civil rights movement in this country. Seders now being conducted, not only in Jewish homes and synagogues but in the homes and houses of worship of our sister and brother faith traditions. With so many people today still on a journey from bondage to redemption, CBI thought it appropriate to make our second-night seder an interfaith and social justice one and to invite the entire community to participate. Social action and social justice are pillars of faith at Congregational Beth Israel.
For more information visit bethisraelmv.org. CBI is located at 6 Dundee Park, Suite 301 in Andover.
Bail reform discussion
The Social Justice Coalition of South Church Andover is hosting a Zoom panel about bail in Massachusetts on March 31 at 7 p.m., moderated by Rev. Alex Shea Will. The panel will address questions about racial disparities and fairness to the poor, the program will cover the personal and family effects of pretrial detention and the effects on case outcomes. Though “presumed innocent” defendants may languish in jail waiting for trial, often becoming exhausted by the process and taking a plea bargain instead. Pretrial units at county jails house more community members than the sentenced units at their facilities. Most of those in pretrial detention are poor or not white. Reformed bail systems in New Jersey and Washington D.C. have not resulted in an increase in the rates of crime or the rates of missed court dates as some have predicted.
Zoom Meeting is at us02web.zoom.us/j/84047872612. For more information visit southchurch.com/sjc or email sjc01810@gmail.com.
Beyond the Bin: A Comprehensive Look at Recycling
Andover WECAN (Working to Education for Climate Action Now) and Memorial Hall Library are teaming up on a three-part virtual series to provide residents and others with the latest helpful information about the state of recycling in both Andover and Massachusetts. Register for the series at https://mhl.org/events.
At 7 p.m. on April 1, the discussion starts with "Is Recycling Still Alive," a presentation by Neil Rhein, founder and executive director of Keep Massachusetts Beautiful. Rhein will talk about what really happens to our trash and recyclables here in Andover. He’ll discuss the world’s plastic pollution crisis and how trash and recycling are managed in Massachusetts. Learn how to make informed decisions about your own personal habits. Learn ways to reduce the amount of trash you generate, improve your recycling habits, and make small changes to lead a more sustainable lifestyle. MassRecycle’s website Recycle Smart is chock full of information and tips about how to dispose of household waste responsibly. Andover DPW will talk about their new tool ReCollect, which is designed to help residents with recycling questions.
At 7 p.m. on April 15 learn why composting is worth the effort and why gardeners think compost is black gold. Learn how composting helps to reduce the impacts of climate change. Julia Greene, Municipal Asst. Coordinator at the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MA DEP) will speak on what is happening with composting in our region. Sandra Gerraughty, Department of Public Works, Business Manager and Rachel Ciaramitaro, Department of Public Works, Office Assistant will share what Andover is doing with composting and our other refuse streams.
At 7 p.m. on April 29 learn how you personally and how we as a society can reduce our trash. Learn strategies to reduce as much as possible and throw out trash thoughtfully at your curbside. Expand what you can do by learning what legislative changes are in the works and how you can support them. Waneta Trabert, Vice President of MassRecycle will discuss trash in Massachusetts and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), why it’s exciting and how you can speak up in favor of manufacturers taking responsibility for their waste.
For information about Andover WECAN, visit their website andoverwecan.org.
New exhibit at the Addison Gallery
Mel Kendrick: Seeing Things in Things, the first retrospective dedicated to the artist’s work, will open at the Addison Gallery of American Art on April 10. The exhibition features more than 60 sculptures—including two outdoor installations commissioned by the Addison—alongside sculptural “sketches,” prints, and photographs spanning the artist’s decades-long career and tracing the evolution of his practice.
One of America’s preeminent living sculptors, Kendrick has been interrogating the nature of the medium since the 1970s. This retrospective documents Kendrick’s sustained and inventive exploration of process, medium, material, and meaning. Guided by the essential properties of wood, rubber, and concrete, Kendrick invites viewers to meditate on the relationships between representation and abstraction, sculpture and body, organic and synthetic, and natural and manmade. In addition to chronicling five decades of Kendrick’s sculptures, the exhibition features his negative print photography, woodblock drawings, and “water drawings,” large-scale cast pulp-paper works that are created by pressing pigment-stained rubber molds into wet paper paste.