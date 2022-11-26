Grambling Tigers (3-2) vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3)
San Antonio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling Tigers and the Incarnate Word Cardinals meet at UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas.
The Cardinals have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland scoring 70.3 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.
The Tigers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Grambling is eighth in the SWAC shooting 29.8% from downtown. Shawndarius Cowart leads the Tigers shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Cisse averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 60.0% from beyond the arc. Charlie Yoder is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.3 points for Incarnate Word.
Carte'Are Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers. Cowart is averaging 10.2 points for Grambling.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
