Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-13, 4-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-15, 3-7 Southland)
New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Marquez Cooper scored 21 points in New Orleans' 86-69 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.
The Privateers have gone 5-7 at home. New Orleans averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Cardinals have gone 4-6 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland shooting 33.5% from deep. Jonathan Cisse leads the Cardinals shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 45.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
Niki Krause is averaging 7.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Cardinals. Cisse is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.
LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.
Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
