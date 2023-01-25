Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten)
Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -10; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 31 points in Indiana's 82-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.
The Golden Gophers are 5-6 in home games. Minnesota is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Hoosiers have gone 4-4 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana ranks second in the Big Ten with 16.4 assists per game led by Jalen Hood-Schifino averaging 4.4.
The Golden Gophers and Hoosiers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Ta'Lon Cooper is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.
Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.1 blocks for the Hoosiers. Hood-Schifino is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.