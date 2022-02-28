Indiana Pacers (21-41, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (14-47, 15th in the Eastern Conference)
Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -1.5; over/under is 229.5
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana travels to Orlando looking to break its four-game road slide.
The Magic are 8-31 in conference games. Orlando gives up 111.9 points and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.
The Pacers are 10-29 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana gives up 112.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 119-118 in the last matchup on Feb. 3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Orlando.
Chris Duarte is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 108.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.
Pacers: 2-8, averaging 114.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.
INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (foot), Markelle Fultz: day to day (knee), Moritz Wagner: out (rib).
Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Lance Stephenson: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.