Utah Jazz (28-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana looks to stop its three-game home losing streak with a victory over Utah.
The Pacers have gone 11-10 in home games. Indiana ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.7 rebounds. Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 11.9 boards.
The Jazz are 14-4 on the road. Utah currently has the league's highest scoring offense with 116.0 points while shooting 47.7%.
The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Jazz 111-100 in their last meeting on Nov. 12. Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 30 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 26 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 18.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.
Mitchell is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, while averaging 25.5 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals. Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 51.5% and averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 107.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.
Jazz: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 48.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.
INJURIES: Pacers: Jeremy Lamb: day to day (health and safety protocols), Caris LeVert: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte: day to day (reconditioning), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Justin Anderson: out (health protocols), Torrey Craig: out (health protocols).
Jazz: Rudy Gay: out (heel), Rudy Gobert: out (health protocols), Royce O'Neale: out (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (finger), Donovan Mitchell: out (back), Joe Ingles: out (health protocols), Jordan Clarkson: out (back), Mike Conley: out (rest).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.