Penn State Nittany Lions (21-12, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (22-10, 12-8 Big Ten)
Chicago; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -3; over/under is 140
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers play in the Big Ten Tournament against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
The Hoosiers are 12-8 against Big Ten opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Indiana is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 10.9 boards.
The Nittany Lions are 10-10 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson-Davis is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Jalen Hood-Schifino is averaging 16.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Indiana.
Jalen Pickett is shooting 52.3% and averaging 17.8 points for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.
Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
