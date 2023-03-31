BLOOMINGTON -- The 2023 season is over for both the Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams, and though change could still occur, it’s time for CNHI Sports Indiana to take a look at what transpired and what’s to come.
Through the next week, we’ll look at each primary Indiana player from the 2023 season on both the men’s and women’s teams. What was expected, what happened and what’s next.
We’ll start the women’s series with Indiana guard Grace Berger:
WHAT WAS EXPECTED
Oh, not much. Just to maintain her excellence to stake her claim as the greatest Indiana women’s basketball player in program history. Berger was named to the Preseason Big Ten first team and likely would have been Preseason Player of the Year if not for the presence of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. Berger was also a preseason All-American.
Entering the 2022-23 season, Berger had improved her scoring and assist totals in each of her previous four seasons. How high could the bar be placed in 2023?
If there was one matter of improvement on Berger’s plate, it was to shore up her 26.1% 3-point shooting from the 2022 season.
Also on Berger’s plate, to lead Indiana to even greater heights than the Sweet 16 (2022) and Elite Eight (2021) teams did in her middle seasons. With a loaded roster, Berger was expected to be the glue who held it all together.
WHAT HAPPENED
Berger didn’t take the path anyone would have expected in 2023, but the goals that were put on her plate were mostly reached during Indiana’s brilliant 28-4 campaign, one that saw the Hoosiers reach No. 2 in the national rankings.
Berger, however, seemed destined to miss most of the season after a knee injury suffered Nov. 25, one minute into a game against Auburn in Las Vegas. The initial prognosis wasn’t encouraging for Berger, some feared she’d miss the season, but Berger is made of stern stuff and her recovery was quicker than anticipated.
She only missed eight games and returned to action Jan. 8. The bonus for the Hoosiers is they maintained stability in her absence -- losing just once -- so when she returned, it was almost like adding an elite-level free agent to an already loaded team.
After her injury, Berger averaged 13.8 points and 6.1 assists, and though her scoring was not at the peak level it was in 2022 when she tallied 16.2 per game, it didn’t need to be. Mackenzie Holmes’ monster season, coupled with the scoring load shared by Sydney Parrish and Yarden Garzon meant Berger didn’t have to score as much.
She augmented other parts of her game. That 3-point shooting percentage? It jumped to 40.7% and was 42.4% after the knee injury.
Berger continued to be a sorcerer with the ball in her hands, seamlessly navigating opposing defenses to find open teammates. Her assists per game jumped to 5.8. Berger is also a plus-defender, important to Teri Moren-coached teams that always put a high value on stopping power.
Best of all? Berger continued to be a quiet leader. She generated fierce devotion among her teammates.
Indiana’s women’s team really broke through with the public, too. Indiana averaged 9,501 in its Big Ten contests in 2023, more than double what it averaged in 2022. Berger is one of the main reasons interest in Indiana women’s basketball is at its highest level ever.
All of the above made Indiana’s unexpected second-round loss to Miami (Florida) all the more heartbreaking. However, it does nothing to damage the huge shadow of excellence Berger cast over the Hoosiers’ program.
WHAT’S TO COME
The future is bright for the Louisville native.
Berger is projected to be a top-10, first-round pick in the WNBA Draft. Her mix of skills is perfectly suited for the next level. Her leadership of an elite level team and her quiet confidence only help to make her attractive to those at the pro level.
The WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place April 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.