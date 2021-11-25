Indiana State (3-3) vs. Ball State (2-3)
John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Indiana State in a non-conference matchup. Indiana State came up short in an 80-66 game to New Mexico State in its last outing. Ball State is coming off an 89-86 win in St. Petersburg over UMass in its most recent game.
BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ball State's Luke Bumbalough has averaged 13 points while Tyler Cochran has put up nine points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Sycamores, Cameron Henry has averaged 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Cooper Neese has put up 16.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.
FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Henry has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Indiana State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cards have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sycamores. Ball State has 46 assists on 75 field goals (61.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Indiana State has assists on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAC teams.
