VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese scored 16 points as Indiana State beat Valparaiso 68-50 on Sunday.
Neese had five rebounds for the Sycamores (11-4, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Cade McKnight added 13 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Courvoisier McCauley was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.
Ben Krikke finished with 16 points and three blocks for the Beacons (6-9, 0-4). Kobe King added 13 points and two steals for Valparaiso.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Wednesday. Indiana State visits Illinois State while Valparaiso hosts Northern Iowa.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
