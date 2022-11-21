East Carolina Pirates (3-0) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (3-0)
Estero, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana State -9.5; over/under is 151
BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores will play the East Carolina Pirates at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.
Indiana State finished 11-20 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Sycamores gave up 71.9 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.
East Carolina finished 15-15 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged 14.7 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.