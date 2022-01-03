Indiana Pacers (14-22, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (17-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits New York looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.
The Knicks are 11-16 in conference play. New York is 8-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.
The Pacers have gone 8-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 8.4.
The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup on Dec. 9. Chris Duarte scored 23 points to help lead the Pacers to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 19.3 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.
Justin Holiday is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, while averaging 9.7 points. Caris LeVert is shooting 44.2% and averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 101.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points per game.
Pacers: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.
INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (health protocols), Immanuel Quickley: out (conditioning), Jericho Sims: out (health and safety protocols), Julius Randle: out (health and safety protocols), Wayne Selden Jr.: out (health protocols), Nerlens Noel: out (health and safety protocols), Kemba Walker: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).
Pacers: Jeremy Lamb: out (health and safety protocols), Caris LeVert: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Kelan Martin: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.