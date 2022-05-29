INDIANAPOLIS – As the 1½-lap shootout to end Sunday’s 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 began, Tony Kanaan was enjoying the show.
Perched in third place, the popular Brazilian driver was rooting for chaos in front of him as Marcus Ericsson and Pato O’Ward jousted for the lead.
“I had the best seat in the house,” Kanaan said inside the media center more than an hour after Ericsson gave owner Chip Ganassi his fifth Indy 500 championship. “I was like come on, Pato. Come on.”
“You liar,” O’Ward interrupted indignantly.
“If you guys crash, I win,” Kanaan said to laughter from the assembled media. “May be my teammate, but I didn’t take him out. (O’Ward) was smart enough not to do it. So I was like, ‘OK, I guess I’m finishing third.’”
That is the way the finish played out, with Sage Karam striking the wall well behind the leaders and bringing out the sixth and final caution flag as Ericsson pulled away for the win.
But it wasn’t from a lack of effort on O’Ward’s part.
Attempting to become the first Mexican-born driver to win the 500, O’Ward literally pushed his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet to the edge. His team trimmed the car out as light as any top-10 finisher, and he put the pedal to the floor trying to pass Ericsson on the inside coming out of the restart.
But he had to pull off the throttle lest he make Kanaan’s dream come true.
“At the end, I was surprised with how much more pace they had in a straight line with quite a bit more downforce,” O’Ward said. “I was just trying to time (the pass attempt) as good as possible. Obviously, the weaving helped (Ericsson). Staying on the inside helped him.
“I got alongside him, but we all know how that ends up in the last lap. No way he would have backed off.”
So O’Ward was left to watch as Ericsson celebrated in victory lane.
If not for a late mistake by another of Ericsson’s teammates -- seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson – O’Ward wouldn’t have gotten even the slight chance he had to steal a win.
Ericsson led by three seconds with four laps to go when Johnson crashed into the wall and brought out the red flag. It pulled the field back together for the restart, but Ericsson again ran away from the competition in the straightaway.
It was the continuation of a dominant month for Ganassi’s cars. Scott Dixon started on the pole with the fastest four-lap qualifying average in history, and four Gannassi drivers combined to lead 157 of the race’s 200 laps.
O’Ward was one of just three Chevrolets among the top-11 finishers in a race dominated by Honda.
“We’ve got work to do,” O’Ward said. “We need to get on with working right now. This is when it starts. We need to come back next year with something that’s better because it’s not good enough.”
DIXON’S LAMENT
Dixon is now the all-time leader in laps led at the Indianapolis 500.
Starting from the pole, he was on the point for a race-high 95 circuits Sunday – giving him 664 career laps led and shattering Al Unser Sr.’s mark of 644.
But it’s a hollow accomplishment because Dixon didn’t sip the milk in Victory Lane. That was due in large part to a late-race error when he exceeded the speed limit on pit road and drew a drive-through penalty.
As a result, a car that seemed capable of moving into the lead at will finished a highly disappointing 21st.
“I feel extremely bad for him,” Kanaan said of his teammate. “He’s a dear friend of mine. I know how bad he’s feeling. That’s the kind of thing that will haunt you quite a bit for a little bit. You’re going to wake up in the morning – it’s one thing when something out of your control happens. But when we as drivers make a mistake, it’s pretty hard.
“But, knowing who he is – I hate to say it – it’s only going to make him better.”
PENSKE PITFALLS
Roger Penske’s celebrated race team has won a record 18 Indianapolis 500s, but Team Penske has come up short in the three years since “The Captain” purchased the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Penske’s three drivers were not a factor Sunday. None of them led a lap, and Josef Newgarden was the highest finisher in 13th place.
Will Power, who finished 15th, fell from first in the points race to fourth. And Scott McLaughlin crashed on Lap 150 and finished 29th.
