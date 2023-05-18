SPEEDWAY – Andretti Autosport has long been a huge team, and 2023 is no exception with four drivers racing the full calendar for the team. Marco Andretti is an Indy-only entry as well.
While there’s no stated hierarchy within the team, the results and the race experience of drivers Colton Herta and Romain Grosjean mean they are the first two Andretti drivers one looks to in terms of race contention.
Meanwhile, younger Andretti drivers Kyle Kirkwood and Devlin DeFrancesco search for their place both in terms of team success and within the IndyCar hierarchy.
Kirkwood is in his first season with the team after racing for A.J. Foyt Enterprises in 2022. DeFrancesco is in his second season with the team.
It’s been an up-and-down existence for both drivers.
Kirkwood has had the most extreme season in terms of good and bad fortune. His IndyCar career weekend came at Long Beach in April. He qualified for the pole and controlled the race, leading 53 laps on his way to his first career IndyCar victory.
On the other hand, Kirkwood’s day at Texas Motor Speedway was ruined when he collided with Alexander Rossi in pit lane. Last Saturday in the GMR Grand Prix, the Jupiter, Florida, native was involved in two collisions, the second one involving Will Power resulted in a penalty for Kirkwood.
Needless to say, Kirkwood chooses to focus on the positive aspects of a season that has him 10th in the IndyCar points race. The win at Long Beach cemented his belief of where he belongs in the IndyCar hierarchy.
“It’s obviously been inspiring for everyone, not just for me. It sets the mood for everyone. It sets a precedent for where we should be,” Kirkwood said. “It helped my confidence level. I was confident, but I needed to get that one. You’re not sure you’re in that front-running pack. Now I know that’s where I belong.”
DeFrancesco has had a much tougher go of it. His best finish this season is a 16th place at Long Beach. His average starting spot is 16.6, while his three teammates all average starting positions inside the top 10. The Canadian is 25th in the IndyCar points, third-last among the regular series runners.
This comes after a 2022 season where he finished 23rd in points with no top-10 finishes.
Still, DeFrancesco feels things are slowing down for him in terms of how comfortable he is, especially in his second Indianapolis 500 effort.
“Traffic has come easier. We seem to be a lot better in traffic, and my timing is better. I feel like Andretti Autosport has made a step in the right direction, especially in race running,” DeFrancesco said.
DeFrancesco feels his efforts have been snake-bit. He was running in the top 10 at Texas, but his race was spoiled when he lost control of his Honda, drifted back on to the track surface and was hit by Graham Rahal, who had nowhere to go.
DeFrancesco was unhurt in the spectacular accident and claimed Conor Daly took air off his wing, causing DeFrancesco to lose control.
At Long Beach, he ran out of fuel on a qualifying run.
“We just need smooth weekends without hiccups. We’ve seemed to have hiccups on every weekend we’ve had,” DeFrancesco said. “We got washed up at Texas, and that didn’t help us. Running out of fuel in qualifying at Long Beach. There were some inconsistencies with tires at Barber that didn’t help things. We need a solid weekend without any unforeseen circumstances like that.”
Both drivers feel they benefit from the larger team set-up. Not only do they have data from the four primary teams to work with, but the Andretti team also has a working relationship with Meyer Shank Racing.
“We can do massively different things, and if we need some pace, we can just go to someone else’s car. We’re able to do multiple things and piece together one fast race car,” Kirkwood said.
Both drivers just hope they happen to be in the fastest one come May 28.
THURSDAY SPEEDS
Chip Ganassi Racing still led the pack after Thursday practice, but it was a different driver atop the speed chart from Wednesday to Thursday.
Defending Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson turned the fastest lap at 229.607 mph on his 20th lap of 87 total.
Equally impressive, Ericsson also had the best no-tow speed at 222.414.
“Yesterday we worked a lot on the race cars. We were good straightaway. Then today we built on that. I think we did some changes overnight that helped me in my feeling in the car,” Ericsson said. “Felt really happy with my race car. Managed to be P1 on the no-tow as well. Very positive day.”
Teammate Scott Dixon was second at 229.186. Ganassi was also 1-2 on Wednesday with Takuma Sato running the fastest lap and Dixon next best.
“We feel strong. We feel better than last year, and last year we were pretty good,” Ericsson said.
After that similarity to Wednesday, Thursday had more twists and turns.
Meyer Shank Racing’s Simon Pagenaud had the third-best lap at 228.681. Pagenaud was 17th-fastest Wednesday. Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly also made a sizable leap. He turned the sixth-best lap at 228.215, moving up eight spots from Wednesday.
Practice resumes at noon Friday. Boost is turned up on Fast Friday as teams will practice in qualifying trim. Rain is in the forecast, though not expected to be a factor until late afternoon.
