CLEMSON, S.C. — After a “perfect storm” of 2021 injuries, Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney delivered a strikingly sunny report on his team’s 2022 health status.
“We expect everybody to be in camp and ready to go,” he said Tuesday at the team’s on-campus media day.
That’s music to the Tigers’ ears, considering the record-breaking attrition they experienced during last year’s 10-3 campaign that fell short of the program’s sky-high annual expectations.
Between Clemson’s offense and defense, only four players started all 13 games in 2021. The program rolled out 47 different starters — shattering its previous non-COVID year record of 31 in 2019 — and was down 30 scholarship players for the Cheez-It Bowl win over Iowa State.
“I’ve never really been through anything like it in all my years here,” Swinney said.
This year’s a different story. Freshman wide receiver Adam Randall tore his ACL in spring practice and will participate in preseason camp on a limited basis, but “everybody else is in a good spot,” Swinney said. “The guys have done great.”
Among notable Clemson players who are expected to be at or near full speed for camp next month August, per coaches (2021 injuries, per 247Sports, listed in parentheses):
— Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (finger, knee)
— Running back Will Shipley (foot)
— Running back Kobe Pace (toe)
— Wide receiver EJ Williams (knee)
— Wide receiver Brannon Spector (respiratory issues)
— Wide receiver Will Taylor (torn ACL)
— Tight end Davis Allen (shoulder)
— Offensive lineman DJ Pennington (torn ACL)
— Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (torn ACL)
— Safety Tyler Venables (hip, labrum)
— Safety Lannden Zanders (shoulder)
©2022 The State. Visit at thestate.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.