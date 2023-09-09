APOPKA, Fla. — Sitting on a bar stool in his mother’s living room, Jalen Carter looks toward the ceiling, dips his head, and then shakes it just enough for his dreadlocks to wiggle.
It’s almost as if he’s checking to see if the twists that rest on his forehead are still there.
For most of his young life, a hairstyle like the one the Eagles rookie now sports was forbidden under Tonique Brown’s roof. She knew her son, a foot taller and broader than most of the kids his age, would fight an uphill battle with the outside world assuming the worst about him. He stood out enough as it is, and surely didn’t need any further defining characteristics.
By ninth grade, Carter finally got his way.
“My momma finally let me grow my hair out,” Carter told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Get some lil’ dreads and all that. If I had a bald head to this day, I’d look professional.”
Two days before truly leaving the nest for his new home, the first-round defensive tackle has more freedom, hair or otherwise, than ever before. But his battle against perception and the challenge to become a professional may be at its height, worsened by a decision that looms into his first year in the NFL.
Carter’s involvement in a fatal car wreck in January while attending the University of Georgia and the ensuing fallout still linger eight months after a Georgia football player and staffer died in an SUV crash, racing a vehicle driven by Carter.
Even with the criminal charges against him settled in a plea deal, Carter still faces two civil lawsuits and the unyielding questions that first popped up during the pre-draft process: Will he grow from his mistake, or was it a sign of trouble to come?
Those who know the 22-year-old best — the ones who raised him, watched him grow up in the Orlando suburbs, or coached him as a prodigious football player — have an unwavering belief in him. They portray the 6-foot-3, 314-pound pass rusher as a “gentle giant” off the field; someone who keeps a tight circle and exhibits a humility and caution that traces back to the buzz cuts he got as a child.
He has been taught to guard against the worst assumptions made about him, fair or unfair.
“A lot of people misjudge his [personality] because of his looks,” said Luke Huey, Carter’s brother. “But if you really meet him, he’ll give you the shirt off his back. He’s a real person. ... When our color goes higher in life, a lot of people try to tear that down. People can’t look at the humility behind the story.”
Southern salt
On a balmy Florida afternoon, a few dozen teenagers trudge out of Apopka High School’s football stadium after a conditioning drill while their coach prepares paint for the field.
Jeff Rolson, the team’s head coach, was an Apopka assistant for Carter’s freshman year and took over as head coach going into his senior year. A few days before Carter’s youth camp at the school in July, Rolson is staring into a five-gallon bucket, trying to conjure up the right mixture of paint so he can lay fresh lines on the grass.
It’s the same grass on which Carter truly made a name for himself in this town. He became a five-star recruit, following players like Warren Sapp, Trey Hendrickson and Brandon Meriweather as Blue Darters to make it to the NFL.
The personality of the team and its surrounding area, situated a half hour outside of downtown Orlando and relatively sparse by comparison, is evident in Carter today.
“This school was always kind of known to be a little bit saltier,” Apopka assistant coach Matt Anderson said. “We have tons of guys who leave this place for whatever reason, but we’ll never recruit our own guys. We don’t recruit somebody else’s guys because we don’t want to have to owe them anything, so we definitely don’t recruit our own guys. Those that stay will be champions. If you want to play here? All right, let’s go.”
Apopka has won three state titles and nine regional titles since 2001, including a regional crown with Carter in 2019. If Florida football is a religion, then Apopka High’s denomination is rooted in fortitude.
The extreme heat, thunderstorms appearing and vanishing as quickly as the lightning they produce, and hurricane warnings that send pangs of anxiety throughout the area have caused an Apopka tradition of making the practices grueling beyond what some can stomach. It’s why the cast of teenagers plodding off the field a few weeks before camp didn’t report at dawn, embracing the early afternoon heat rather than evading it.
It has been this way for more than a decade. It started with former coach Rick Darlington and continues with Rolson, who said the practices resemble the book and movie portrayals of Bear Bryant’s hellish training camps coaching Texas A&M in the 1950s. Those who endured those practices called themselves “survivors.”
“When Coach Darlington was here, it was like [The] Junction Boys, I’m here to tell ya,” Rolson said. “We still are like that, too. We have contact, we’re live, we’re one-on-one. We compete and if you don’t win, you go to the pit. We teach them to hate losing more than they like to win, just to hate to lose. [Carter] got that here.”
By the time Carter was a freshman, he was already around 6-3 and roughly 260 pounds. He spent the first three years of his career as a blocking back at Apopka High, serving as a “glorified guard” in Darlington’s single-wing system, picking out unsuspecting and unlucky defenders to chase down and flatten with a full head of steam.
It may have been fun to deploy such a dominant force on offense — Carter’s coaches tell stories of him blowing up defenders, clearing running lanes, and even making jaw-dropping catches like a man among boys — but they all knew his destiny was on the other side of the ball.
Eventually, his hand would be in the dirt and a quarterback would be in his sights.
“You knew what he was,” Rolson said. “He was an SEC defensive tackle. Just looking at him and what he could do. He could catch and windmill dunk and do all that stuff. He could play anything, he could play tight end, he could play running back, maybe not DB, but he could catch.”
It was an easy transition once he made it. Carter was dominant from the outset as an interior rusher in his senior year, flanked by future Central Florida lineman Kaven Call, a freshman at the time, and a few other talented rushers who kept him from being the subject of constant triple teams. Anderson was able to move him around the line as a result, and Carter was able to impact the game whenever he wanted.
“One time he told me, ‘Don’t do nothing this play,’ ” said Tahjae Rudolph, a friend and former teammate of Carter’s. “ ‘I’m going to make a play.’ ”
Carter’s natural athleticism beckoned some obvious questions: Does someone with so much physical talent have to work hard to succeed? Did Carter’s football accolades equal a passion for the game or simply a natural aptitude at asserting his will between the painted lines?
These questions followed Carter into the pre-draft process earlier this year, with several teams reaching out to former coaches including Rolson to discern what kind of effort the lineman brought to practice and whether that effort was consistent throughout the season.
Rolson said the Eagles were among the teams that he spoke with leading up to the draft about Carter’s time at Apopka. He said they asked the typical questions about his work ethic and character, doing their due diligence.
“There wasn’t a lot to delve into,” Rolson said. “You have an uber-talented kid that’s got all the measurables and he can play. And he wasn’t an issue guy, so it was pretty simple.”
Even Carter conceded that the game came easy to him for most of his life; it wasn’t until he got to Georgia that he needed to start reading offensive linemen’s stances to discern running plays from passing plays and taking note of where the running back lined up in the backfield.
“In high school, I was just bulldozing everybody,” Carter said. “In college, I had to get more technical.”
Carter’s passion for the game wasn’t immediate, either. His mother put him in football at a young age, but the heat and separation from video games made him an unenthusiastic participant at first. But by the time he left Apopka, the competitive side that Carter first exhibited playing video games with his brother had fully transitioned into football.
“I think people think that kind of ability and that power makes it easy,” Rolson said. “We had to tone him down in practice. We would be trying to run plays and he’s all in your chili every single snap.”
Chiming in from the corner of the coach’s office, Anderson added, “We used to tell him, ‘Just take three steps and stop.’ ”
‘Unfortunate’
The walls of Tonique Brown’s office are covered in homemade poster boards with newspaper clippings and a Georgia helmet situated on the back wall behind her desk.
“I haven’t worn this in a minute,” Carter said, lifting the helmet and then dropping it onto his head and adjusting it until pressure from the snugly fitting pads subsides.
The last time the world saw Carter donning the scarlet helmet in a game, things were certainly much simpler for the highly touted prospect.
A few weeks after Georgia won its second national championship in as many years, the crash that has loomed over Carter the last eight months started with what Athens-Clarke County police said was a street race between him and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.
LeCroy, 24, had a blood-alcohol content of .197%, according to police, more than twice the legal limit, on Jan. 15. It was the early morning after the school’s national championship parade when she and Carter raced from one Waffle House to another in Athens, Ga.
Police records indicate that Carter did not take a sobriety test, but did not appear to be intoxicated when speaking with authorities. Carter’s attorney has written that he was not under the influence at the time of the wreck.
Carter was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and LeCroy a Ford Expedition, a vehicle that according to police was determined to be traveling at about 104 mph shortly before LeCroy ran into a curb and caromed off several trees, utility poles, and the side of an apartment complex. Police believe Carter was reaching similar speeds in the lead-up to the crash.
The crash killed LeCroy and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, who was a passenger in the Expedition. Victoria Bowles, also a passenger in the vehicle, suffered significant, “likely permanent disability,” according to the lawsuit she filed.
Carter’s vehicle sustained minor damage in the incident, according to police.
Carter pleaded no contest to criminal charges of racing and reckless driving in March, two weeks after his involvement in the crash became apparent to the public. The agreement did not require Carter to admit any wrongdoing. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and required to pay a $1,000 fine, perform community service and complete a state-approved defensive driving course.
Although he wasn’t charged for it, Carter’s license was suspended at the time of the incident because he failed to attend traffic school after a July 2022 speeding ticket in Florida. Athens-Clarke County police also cited Carter for speeding 89 mph in a 45-mph zone and illegal window tint in September — roughly four months before the racing incident.
Both lawsuits stemming from the Jan. 15 crash claim Carter unlawfully left the scene of the incident. He eventually returned after police asked Georgia staffer Bryant Gantt to contact Carter and ask him to do so. Carter initially denied racing and said in a February follow-up interview with police that he was driving at an “average speed.”
With the criminal charges settled, Carter has also been named in ongoing civil suits filed by Willock’s family members and Bowles. Lawyers representing Bowles did not return requests for comment. Willock’s father’s attorney, Terry Jackson, told The Inquirer he plans to hold Carter accountable for his role in the crash.
“We all have to be responsible for our conduct and he’s no different,” Jackson said. “His conduct in this case and conduct prior to this incident speaks for itself. ... In fairness to him, he’s a young man and I hope he can right his ship and have a long and prosperous career, but that doesn’t negate his conduct on the date of this incident and the conduct prior to this incident.”
Because of the ongoing civil suits, Carter has not said much about the circumstances surrounding the crash publicly since the incident, under the advice of legal counsel.
“I’ve just tried to stay humble,” Carter said on handling the blowback following the incident. “I’m just listening to what my mom, my brother, what anybody positive has to say.”
Brown acknowledged the poor decision-making that led to the crash, but said it has been difficult for all of them to avoid wading into the public discourse about Carter’s character the last few months.
“I wanted to explode,” Brown said. “I think, in the situation that he’s been placed in, that’s very hard for anybody. I think that he’s definitely grown. He was already mature in certain ways, but I think this was a test and he has really passed it. There’s going to be more things to come, more civil suits, and we’re just going to handle them as they come. Again, our condolences to everybody that was involved. We have a heart, we care, we love those people. Just an unfortunate accident.”
Carter already maintained a small circle comprised almost entirely of his family and childhood friends. Those close to him, including his former Georgia teammates on the Eagles, described him as slow to trust and guarded with those he doesn’t know.
When asked who is in the self-described small circle, Carter points to his mother and Huey, flanking him in Brown’s living room with Carter’s French bulldog, Eight, patrolling the first floor. Huey, a pastor at Bread of Life Ministries in Macon, Ga., has been a main fixture before and after the crash.
Occasionally the 26-year-old will text Carter seeking prayer requests or send him scripture. He sometimes will just call his brother out of the blue to talk about “anything but football.”
“There’s a difference between making a mistake and a bad decision,” Huey said. “A mistake, you didn’t know you were wrong. A bad decision, you know you were doing wrong and you suffered your own consequences. And that’s settled. Behind it all, he still carried himself with humility. A lot of people these days, they’ll go on social media and let social media be on their back. He stayed behind prayer and stayed with family.”
‘The right team’
The night before the draft, Huey said a prayer that sounded more like a request.
He and the rest of his family wanted the Eagles to find a way to land Carter. All that was left was to leave it to a higher power.
“I told God the night before,” Huey said, summoning his pastor’s voice, bellowing throughout their mother’s living room. “He told us where he wanted us to go. And from there, it was like, ‘All right, God, I need you to do this.’ ”
Carter was considered by many to be the most talented player in this year’s rookie class. A trio of coveted quarterback prospects would take precedent over him for the teams in desperate need of a new signal caller, but Carter was in the mix to be a top-three pick before news of the crash and concerns surrounding his role in it surfaced.
Carter’s involvement in the crash wasn’t the only lingering concern teams had about him going into the first round. His lackluster practice habits at Georgia left some coaches on staff disillusioned with Carter; the defensive tackle also initiated a fight with former teammate Quay Walker, hitting him in the face during a fall practice in 2020 according to an ESPN report.
Going into the draft, Carter’s range of outcomes was difficult to pinpoint for these reasons, but he and his agent Drew Rosenhaus projected confidence publicly that he would not get past the Eagles. Behind the scenes, the two reportedly made calls to members of the Eagles front office to successfully quell any remaining uncertainties about Carter’s character. A trade with the New Orleans Saints a year earlier netted the Super Bowl runners-up the No. 10 overall pick in the draft, setting up a floor for Carter if he started to slide.
Carter and his family knew the Eagles were trying to trade up for him, but the wait was a little longer than they expected. He fell out of the top five picks, indicating that some teams’ concerns about his character outweighed the obvious potential he had to become an impact player.
Eventually, though, Huey’s prayer was answered.
When the Chicago Bears went on the clock with the ninth overall pick, the Eagles finally found a willing trade partner. The Bears, also in need of a defensive tackle, were willing to move back one spot in exchange for a future fourth-round pick.
When Carter got the call from Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, Huey wasn’t the only relative who claimed to manifest it.
“I told him when we were at the draft,” said Carter’s father, Jermaine. “I said, ‘Man, it’s Philly. That’s where you were meant to be.’ They were saying Philly was too far down, but it was meant to be.”
Carter was visibly emotional from the moment he got the call to when he walked across the stage in Kansas City, Mo., overcome by the events of the previous few months.
“Coming from everything that was going on through the draft process and then getting picked by the right team,” Carter said, “it was very emotional.”
There were a handful of reasons Carter and his family considered the Eagles “the right team.” It started with Carter’s visit to the facility during the pre-draft process and continued with the already-established connections to former Georgia teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.
The Eagles even took Carter’s teammate and fellow defensive lineman Nolan Smith later in the first round and Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round.
By the night of the draft, the Eagles had conducted their own investigation into Carter’s legal situation and interviewed several members linked to the defensive tackle’s past. Their due diligence was headed by the team’s senior adviser to the general manager and chief security officer, Dom DiSandro.
According to an ESPN report, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, his son Julian, Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni met the night before the draft and agreed that the findings of their investigation and Carter’s persuasion had convinced them he was worth the risk.
After selecting Carter, Roseman alluded to the extensive work they did getting to know Carter as the reason they were comfortable taking him.
“I think all of us when we were 21 and 22 hopefully have grown a lot from that time,” Roseman said. “And you just really want to get to know the person and what’s in their heart. I think when we got to know Jalen, we just felt like here’s a kid that — he does love football. Obviously, he’s a winner. He won in high school, he won in college. We feel like we have really good people in this building. We have really good support staff. We have really good players who are good people. We have really good coaches. We felt like it was a good fit for us.”
“We spent a lot of time investigating the incident around it,” Roseman added. “... At the end of the day, nobody is hiding from the fact that a tragic event happened, and we’ll do our very best to make sure that ... these players develop every skill set they need to be.”
Learning to become a pro
Roughly 24 hours before Carter and his dog board a plane to Philadelphia, he’s standing at the 50-yard line of his old haunts wearing a straw hat with an Eagles logo on the front.
Carter’s second annual youth football camp has been a minor logistical miracle pulled off by his mother just in the nick of time for her overbooked son. The camp has the feel of a southern block party with a DJ playing a mixture of old-school R&B, modern-day rap, and a few gospel songs through massive PA speakers and Brown handing out Styrofoam cups filled with water ice to attendants in homemade, airbrushed T-shirts with Carter’s face on them.
Brown’s pride is as obvious as the Crocs she’s wearing that Saturday, bedazzled green and white with Eagles charms, the number 98, and her own Eagles logo firmly pasted on the front toe. She’s the reason Carter stuck with football despite a resistant start as a kid. Let Carter — or anyone else around him — tell it, she’s the reason he’s where he is now.
“I never had the option to quit,” Carter said. “My mom wouldn’t let me quit. I could have stayed home, but no, I went out to practice. Quitting just wasn’t in us.”
Jermaine Carter added: “I take my hat off to her. She’s his backbone. She keeps him grounded. He’s got a big support system, I think he sees that and he thrives off that.”
With Carter joining the Eagles in earnest roughly six weeks ago, his support system is shifting to his new terrain. Brown visited her son midway through his first training camp, but his daily surroundings now consist of grizzled veteran mentors, familiar faces from college, and dozens of staffers aiming to teach him and the rest of the Eagles rookies how to acclimate to the NFL.
Several members from numerous levels of the Eagles organization have talked about the importance of Carter and his fellow rookies learning to become professionals.
“He’s a first pick, and everybody has high expectations,” Eagles defensive line coach Tracy Rocker said. “But my thing is one, learning how to be a pro. In the meeting rooms — it starts in the meeting room — and how to be a pro on the field.”
Given how impressive Carter was in his first training camp, this maturation process off the field may be the biggest obstacle between him and a dominant NFL career. After struggling with his conditioning at Georgia’s pro day in March, Carter passed the Eagles’ conditioning test to start training camp and has been a standout performer throughout the summer.
Veterans are typically reluctant to attach too much hype to rookies going into their first season, but several teammates have been bullish about Carter and the impact he could have right away.
“He looks like a baby rhino,” cornerback Darius Slay said on his podcast. “You ever seen a baby rhino and you just [think], ‘He’s crazy?’ I’m talking about he’s pushing folks back.”
Added tackle Lane Johnson: “I think Jalen Carter is going to make a lot of noise this year, I really do. I think he can play right now and play at a high level right now, so I’m confident in him.”
Behind the scenes, Carter has been strategically placed next to Fletcher Cox in the Eagles’ locker room with Davis a few stalls over.
The two Georgia defensive tackles make a balanced pair on and off the field in many ways. Davis is a self-described “social butterfly” with a personality to go with his 6-6, 340-pound frame. Carter’s the quiet one, but Davis knows him well enough dating back to their college days to read his younger teammate.
“I’ve been with him so long, I know what kind of day he’s having,” Davis said. “So you know, if he needs a little extra love or a little space ... it’s just all about communication and you know that from being around somebody.”
Added Smith: “He don’t trust easy just because that’s our background. It’s good to have guys around him like us that he can just come and talk to. I’ve been with him for four years. I’ve been the one to peek around the locker and be like, ‘JC, man, you Gucci? You good?’”
Balancing Davis are Cox and fellow veteran Brandon Graham. Each has been a willing addition to the group of mentors around Carter this offseason.
The infrastructure of Davis, Cox, Brown and the rest of the Eagles roster is part of why the front office was confident taking Carter when it did. Graham said Roseman approached him to discuss Carter after the draft and said the general manager believed there would be enough structure for him in place to help him.
“I know he’s going to grow,” Graham said. “We all had to grow when we were younger, I did some silly stuff, but for the most part I try to give him a little game and he takes whatever he wants from it. I just let him know my story on where I’ve been and try to get him not to bump his head like I did in certain areas.
“I just let him know, ‘Make sure you know what’s important. Your job right now is playing football, you’re trying to get some money for your family, you’re trying to have success as a player.’ ”
Whether Graham knows or not, Carter’s family is his primary motivation as he embarks on his first season with growing anticipation from his teammates and members of his hometown alike.
When asked about the significance of playing in the NFL and what realizations came from confronting the fragile, fleeting nature of an opportunity like this, Carter said the significance of his reaching this point is what it means to his family.
“Just growing up and seeing what my mom went through to get me where I’m at now,” Carter said. “Now I can put a smile on her face. And me and my brother, when I was younger, I would be like, ‘I’m going to the league, I’m going to make millions.’ Now that we’re here, it’s just like, ‘Wow.’ ... It’s now happening and I get to make my mom smile.”
©2023 The Philadelphia Inquirer. Visit inquirer.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.