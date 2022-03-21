BOSTON -- Lawmakers are being urged to take steps to contain rising costs for dental services by imposing spending controls on private insurance companies, but insurers say the move for ultimately drive up costs for dental patients.
A proposal heard by the Legislature's Committee on Health Care Financing on Monday would seeks to put guardrails on spending for dental services by requiring insurance companies to spend at least 83% of their revenues on "dental expenses and quality improvements" instead of administrative costs.
Backers say the move is aimed at breaking up on a "monopoly" in the industry by putting dental insurance requirements in line with those for medical insurers.
The Massachusetts Dental Society, which isn’t directly involved in the ballot initiative, also supports 'medical loss ratio reform' and is urging lawmakers to pass the bill pending in the state Legislature to avoid a costly ballot fight.
Insurers strongly oppose the plan, arguing that it would impose unnecessary health care mandates on the industry that will drive up costs for patients.
" ," Jason Aluia, director of government and external affairs with the Massachusetts Association of Health Plans, told the panel.
The measure is one of three referenda that has cleared several hurdles on the way to the November ballot.
Others would ask voters expand retail beer and wine sales and define ride-hailing drivers for Uber and Lyft and other firms as independent contractors.
Lawmakers have until May 4 to take action on the pending legislation that would implement medical loss ratio reform. If they don’t act, backers of the referendum must submit more than 13,000 signatures by July 6 to make the ballot.
If voters approve the proposed referendum, the changes would go into affect in 2023.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
