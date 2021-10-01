Inter Miami CF (9-12-5) vs. Portland Timbers (13-10-4)
Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -171, Inter Miami CF +425, Draw +314; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF heads into a matchup against Portland after losing three in a row.
The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall a season ago while going 6-4-2 at home. Portland scored 55 goals a season ago and had 41 assists.
Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall and 2-10-1 on the road during the 2020 season. Inter Miami CF averaged 1.1 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Andy Polo (injured), Ismaila Jome (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured).
Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.