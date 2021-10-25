Inter Miami CF (11-15-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (11-9-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -174, Inter Miami CF +484, Draw +305; over/under is 2.8 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF hits the road against Atlanta United FC looking to stop a four-game road skid.
Atlanta United FC is 10-9-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta United FC has allowed 25 of its 34 goals conceded in the second half of contests.
Inter Miami CF is 11-13-5 in conference play. Leandro Gonzalez Pirez leads the league with 13 cards, all of them yellow. Inter Miami CF has 76 cards, accruing four red cards.
The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season. Atlanta United FC won the last meeting 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcelino Moreno has nine goals and four assists for Atlanta United FC. Josef Martinez has five goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.
Gonzalo Higuain has 11 goals and seven assists for Inter Miami CF. Christian Makoun has two goals over the past 10 games for Inter Miami CF.
LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.2 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.
Inter Miami CF: 4-6-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Ezequiel Barco, Emerson Hyndman (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured).
Inter Miami CF: Kieran Gibbs (injured), Jorge Figal (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).
