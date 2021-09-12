Inter Miami CF (8-9-5) vs. Toronto FC (3-14-6)
Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +115, Inter Miami CF +215, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF comes into a matchup against Toronto FC after recording two straight shutout wins.
Toronto FC went 13-5-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 30.
Inter Miami CF compiled a 7-13-3 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-10-1 in road games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.
The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 3-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Jozy Altidore (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured).
Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Federico Higuain (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.