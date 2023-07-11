SALEM, N.H. — Allegations of perjury against Town Manager Chris Dillon have been dismissed following nearly a yearlong criminal investigation by the Strafford County Attorney’s Office.
The investigation was launched after two residents filed complaints against Dillon last year, according to Assistant Strafford County Attorney Patrick Conroy.
Former and current members of the Salem Police Department filed the complaints. The first came from former Salem Deputy Chief Robert Morin, who alleged that Dillon falsified information about him on two occasions.
The second complaint was filed by Salem police Sgt. Michael Verrochi and related to statements Dillon made at a Police Standards and Training hearing.
Copies of the letters and perjury review, sent to Morin and Verrochi on June 22, were provided by Strafford County Attorney Thomas Velardi. His office handled the investigation after Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway cited a conflict of interest with the complaints in 2022.
Velardi’s office informed Morin and Verrochi that the evidence did not support filing any charges against Dillon.
“It does not appear that they are any violations of New Hampshire law that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” Conroy wrote.
In 2018, Dillon ordered an audit of the department by Boston-based agency Kroll Inc. Among other things, the audit focused on an incident in 2012 when Verrochi led police on a chase along Route 28, which he later said was part of a prank.
Verrochi was later charged for the 2012 incident following the Kroll report. He alleged in his perjury complaint that Dillon knew details of the incident despite claiming that he learned about it for the first time in the Kroll report.
Morin and Verrochi were two of four high-ranking Salem police officers under investigation following the Kroll audit. All four were cleared of any wrongdoing.
