HONOLULU (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph scored 26 points as Iona beat Seattle University 83-72 on Friday night.
Joseph added seven rebounds for the Gaels (8-4). Daniss Jenkins scored 19 points and added eight assists. Osborn Shema shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and four blocks.
The Redhawks (8-4) were led by Cameron Tyson, who posted 27 points. Alex Schumacher added 17 points for Seattle U. Brandton Chatfield also had 10 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.