Iona (6-2, 0-0) vs. Marist (2-3, 0-0)
McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Iona and Marist meet in the first MAAC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Iona finished with six wins and three losses, while Marist won 10 games and lost eight.
VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Raheim Sullivan, Jordan Jones, Samkelo Cele and Matt Herasme have collectively accounted for 48 percent of Marist's scoring this season. For Iona, Tyson Jolly, Dylan van Eyck and Elijah Joiner have combined to score 44 percent of the team's points this year.ROCK-SOLID RICARDO: Ricardo Wright has connected on 42.9 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 12 for 28 over his last five games. He's also converted 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gaels have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Red Foxes. Marist has 22 assists on 77 field goals (28.6 percent) over its past three contests while Iona has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Iona has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Gaels have averaged 25.3 free throws per game.
