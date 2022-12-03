Canisius Golden Griffins (2-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (3-2, 1-0 MAAC)
New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Iona plays the Canisius Golden Griffins after Daniss Jenkins scored 31 points in Iona's 78-56 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.
The Gaels are 2-0 on their home court. Iona leads the MAAC with 76.2 points and is shooting 46.1%.
The Golden Griffins are 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Gaels and Golden Griffins face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is shooting 50.6% and averaging 19.8 points for the Gaels. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Iona.
Jamir Moultrie is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 13.6 points. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13 points and 3.7 assists for Canisius.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
