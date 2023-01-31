NORTHWESTERN (15-6)
Beran 1-4 2-2 4, Nicholson 2-2 1-2 5, Audige 7-19 0-0 15, Berry 3-6 0-0 7, Buie 6-13 7-7 20, Barnhizer 3-9 0-0 6, Verhoeven 2-2 0-0 4, Martinelli 3-3 2-3 9. Totals 27-58 12-14 70.
IOWA (14-8)
Murray 5-11 4-5 16, Rebraca 9-13 2-2 20, Perkins 3-7 5-6 12, Ulis 2-5 0-0 4, C.McCaffery 3-6 3-4 11, Sandfort 6-8 3-3 20, P.McCaffery 0-0 1-2 1, Dix 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-52 18-22 86.
Halftime_39-39. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 4-17 (Martinelli 1-1, Berry 1-3, Audige 1-5, Buie 1-5, Barnhizer 0-1, Beran 0-2), Iowa 10-21 (Sandfort 5-7, C.McCaffery 2-4, Murray 2-7, Perkins 1-3). Rebounds_Northwestern 23 (Nicholson, Verhoeven 5), Iowa 29 (Rebraca 10). Assists_Northwestern 11 (Buie 3), Iowa 17 (Sandfort 5). Total Fouls_Northwestern 16, Iowa 14. A_11,667 (15,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.