FGFTReb
NORTHWESTERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beran261-42-20-1124
Nicholson212-21-22-5135
Audige377-190-00-22315
Berry283-60-00-3107
Buie326-137-70-33320
Barnhizer223-90-02-3226
Verhoeven182-20-03-5134
Martinelli163-32-31-1009
Totals20027-5812-148-23111670

Percentages: FG .466, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Martinelli 1-1, Berry 1-3, Audige 1-5, Buie 1-5, Barnhizer 0-1, Beran 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Verhoeven 4).

Turnovers: 8 (Audige 2, Buie 2, Verhoeven 2, Berry, Nicholson).

Steals: 7 (Buie 3, Audige 2, Berry, Nicholson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Murray365-114-51-82316
Rebraca339-132-24-104320
Perkins313-75-60-20212
Ulis252-50-00-1224
C.McCaffery373-63-40-33211
Sandfort236-83-30-45120
P.McCaffery90-01-20-1011
Dix61-20-00-0102
Totals20029-5218-225-29171486

Percentages: FG .558, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Sandfort 5-7, C.McCaffery 2-4, Murray 2-7, Perkins 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Murray 2, Perkins, Rebraca).

Turnovers: 12 (Murray 4, Rebraca 3, C.McCaffery, P.McCaffery, Perkins, Sandfort, Ulis).

Steals: 3 (Perkins 2, C.McCaffery).

Technical Fouls: None.

Northwestern393170
Iowa394786

A_11,667 (15,500).

