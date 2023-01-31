|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beran
|26
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|4
|Nicholson
|21
|2-2
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|5
|Audige
|37
|7-19
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|15
|Berry
|28
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|7
|Buie
|32
|6-13
|7-7
|0-3
|3
|3
|20
|Barnhizer
|22
|3-9
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|6
|Verhoeven
|18
|2-2
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|3
|4
|Martinelli
|16
|3-3
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|9
|Totals
|200
|27-58
|12-14
|8-23
|11
|16
|70
Percentages: FG .466, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Martinelli 1-1, Berry 1-3, Audige 1-5, Buie 1-5, Barnhizer 0-1, Beran 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Verhoeven 4).
Turnovers: 8 (Audige 2, Buie 2, Verhoeven 2, Berry, Nicholson).
Steals: 7 (Buie 3, Audige 2, Berry, Nicholson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Murray
|36
|5-11
|4-5
|1-8
|2
|3
|16
|Rebraca
|33
|9-13
|2-2
|4-10
|4
|3
|20
|Perkins
|31
|3-7
|5-6
|0-2
|0
|2
|12
|Ulis
|25
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|4
|C.McCaffery
|37
|3-6
|3-4
|0-3
|3
|2
|11
|Sandfort
|23
|6-8
|3-3
|0-4
|5
|1
|20
|P.McCaffery
|9
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|Dix
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-52
|18-22
|5-29
|17
|14
|86
Percentages: FG .558, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Sandfort 5-7, C.McCaffery 2-4, Murray 2-7, Perkins 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Murray 2, Perkins, Rebraca).
Turnovers: 12 (Murray 4, Rebraca 3, C.McCaffery, P.McCaffery, Perkins, Sandfort, Ulis).
Steals: 3 (Perkins 2, C.McCaffery).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northwestern
|39
|31
|—
|70
|Iowa
|39
|47
|—
|86
A_11,667 (15,500).
