Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-8, 2-8 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 4:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Iowa Hawkeyes after Payton Willis scored 24 points in Minnesota's 88-73 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hawkeyes are 11-2 in home games. Iowa is third in the Big Ten with 16.2 assists per game led by Joe Toussaint averaging 3.8.

The Golden Gophers are 2-8 in Big Ten play. Minnesota is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hawkeyes won 81-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 25 points, and E.J. Stephens led the Golden Gophers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Bohannon is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 10 points. Murray is shooting 53.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Jamison Battle is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.8 points for the Golden Gophers. Willis is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

