IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will miss the Hawkeyes' home game against Minnesota on Sunday.
Assistant Billy Taylor will serve as the acting head coach in McCaffery’s absence.
Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) has lost three of its last four games. The Hawkeyes' game at Ohio State that was scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather.
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25