Purdue Iowa Basketball

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will miss the Hawkeyes' home game against Minnesota on Sunday.

Assistant Billy Taylor will serve as the acting head coach in McCaffery’s absence.

Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) has lost three of its last four games. The Hawkeyes' game at Ohio State that was scheduled for Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you