Overlooked amid last season’s mayhem is that for six weeks last fall, the Eastern Conference was in full chase mode of the Brooklyn Nets, who stood atop the standings from mid-November until the end of December.
And then, in late January, there they stood again, first place in the East, until the Heat began to assert themselves.
Ultimately, there was no need to keep up with the Nets, whose implosion has been well chronicled, including the first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics.
Then came Kevin Durant’s trade directive.
It was as if it was Brooklyn’s run with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Deron Williams all over again.
Nothing to see there.
But now, as the NBA resumes a personnel period already in progress after the defusing of Durant’s trade demand, we seemingly are back to where we had been at the start of the previous two seasons:
What about the Nets?
Yes, chemistry matters, and the next game Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons play together will be the first.
Yes, coaching matters, and just two weeks ago, Durant was doing nothing to distance himself from word that he wanted coach Steve Nash gone.
And, yes, roster composition matters, with Nic Claxton not only the best the Nets have at the moment to offer at center, but arguably the only thing.
But still, for all the Heat accomplished by finishing with the East’s best record last season, and for all the Celtics proved by advancing to the NBA Finals, an argument can be made that the Nets stand as the most talented team in the East.
In the backcourt there are the skills that make Irving arguably the league’s best backcourt point creator, as well as the return of Joe Harris and his 3-point shooting.
In the frontcourt, there is the undeniable greatness of Durant, even at 33, as well as Simmons positioned to do what he does best and perhaps only having to do what he does best: defend, create, rebound.
And there is quality depth, with general manager Sean Marks smartly proceeding with a vision that still included Durant, retaining contributors Seth Curry and Patty Mills, as well as adding T.J. Warren and Royce O’Neale (which now might stand as the offseason’s most underrated trade).
Factor in the potential of Claxton and that’s quality nine deep.
Typically, rosters are retooled during the offseason to take down those who had gotten ahead. For some, that meant putting enough together to wrest the top seed the Heat held last season. To others, it meant counters to the quality depth Boston added in the offseason, Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari.
But now there again are the Nets to reconsider.
A year ago, the notion was to attempt to outscore a defenseless opponent, particularly when James Harden was the third prime component alongside Durant and Irving.
Now there is the undeniable defensive presence of Simmons (a two-time All-Defensive first-team selection), as well as the stabilizing arrival on that end in O’Neale.
A year ago, Irving wasn’t playing in any games due to his unvaccinated status, then only was playing in road games, and only late in the season playing in all games. Now, only games in Toronto appear to be off his plate.
Of course with Irving and Simmons, it often comes down to whether they are all there, in both body and spirit. And that still is where this could go south, as it did during the second half of last season, as Irving watched, Simmons waited and Durant wilted.
But as August turns to September, and with training camps just four weeks away, what’s old is new again.
The Brooklyn Nets stand as a legitimate Eastern Conference hurdle, be it for the Heat to repeat their regular-season success or the Celtics to repeat their playoff success.
It is a roster that yet could put the rest of the conference, including the Heat, in chase mode.
The talent is in place.
But, as seemingly always is the case with these Nets, are their heads in the right place?
If so, one of the Heat, Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks or Philadelphia 76ers, unlike last season’s four-team race, may find themselves having to cede home-court advantage in the first round.
©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
