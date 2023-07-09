LAS VEGAS – The lesson from last summer is that the early perceptions in NBA free agency often aren’t the final and definitive reads.
To a degree, the Utah Jazz’s approach a year ago with Donovan Mitchell stands as Exhibit A regarding rush to judgments. The deal for Mitchell that lifted the Cleveland Cavaliers to a higher plane of contention did not go down until Sept. 3.
So amid the holding patterns with Damian Lillard and James Harden, perspective please.
All you see at the moment, a week after the free-agency starting line, likely is not all you’re going to get.
But, still, with moves — lots of them — already made, there at least is an assessment stage of how the initial moves in the Eastern Conference impact the level of what the Miami Heat will be up against next season, Lillard or otherwise.
— Boston Celtics: Without question, the team with the shakeup to this stage in the conference, arguably changing the face of the East race.
From the feistiness of Marcus Smart, who was shipped out to the Memphis Grizzlies, there now is the sizable challenge of Kristaps Porzingis. Also, don’t discount the Celtics’ loss of Heat pest Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks.
Otherwise, largely window dressing, with Dalano Blanton and Oshae Brissett arriving and Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala going out.
— Milwaukee Bucks: This never was about recalibration, it was about retention, with Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez back for more. So, again, arguably as good or better as anyone in the East.
Everything else was largely ancillary, with Malik Beasley and Robin Lopez in, and Joe Ingles and Jevon Carter out (albeit somewhat of a net loss in that part of the equation).
— Philadelphia 76ers: As with the Heat’s overtures with Lillard, there can be no true read on the 76ers until the Harden situation is resolved.
For now, an apparent subtle downgrade, with Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels and Shake Milton going out and Patrick Beverley arriving.
— Cleveland Cavaliers: To give themselves a shot, the Cavaliers emphasized shooting with their moves, adding Georges Niang, Max Strus and Ty Jerome. On the edges, it makes them better, but not necessarily decisively so.
The losses were minimal, with Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and Robin Lopez going out.
— New York Knicks: Essentially a push in free agency for a team that continually thinks big and actually came up very big a year ago with Jalen Brunson.
This time around, it’s moving on without Obi Toppin and Derrick Rose, while adding Donte DiVincenzo.
Basically, the ongoing look of a team stuck in the middle.
— Brooklyn Nets: On the face of it, somewhat of a step back, with moves largely in the margins, with Dennis Smith Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV brought in and Patty Mills, Joe Harris, Yuta Watanabe and Seth Curry going out.
With the Nets, it comes down to when they package their mother lode of first-round picks in a bid to support Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. This summer? February’s trading deadline? Next summer?
— Atlanta Hawks: This could stand as the ultimate case study of addition by subtraction, with the Hawks essentially selling off John Collins to the Utah Jazz for little in return.
While Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and TyTy Washington were added, it is difficult to cast this as anything but a step back.
— Toronto Raptors: Another situation that is difficult to cast as anything but a net loss, losing Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets for nothing but a trade exception in return. Dalano Blanton also went out.
As for replacement value? Only Dennis Schroder and Jalen McDaniels. Factor in the loss of coach Nick Nurse and a step back appears inevitable.
— Chicago Bulls: Same as it ever was: Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic still under big contracts, Lonzo Ball still sidelined, and beyond DeMar DeRozan, mediocrity still in the air.
Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig were brought in, with Patrick Beverley lost.
— Indiana Pacers: Give the Pacers credit, they worked the system about as well as a small-market, lower-revenue team can.
Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin will add intrigue, with Oshae Brissett and Chris Duarte the losses.
— Washington Wizards: Talk about shifting the deck chairs on the Titanic. It is difficult to see anything but a downgrade with this remix.
Gone are Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, Monte Morris, Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd. Into the breach are Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and Landry Shamet.
— Orlando Magic: It remains all about the kids, with Bol Bol out and Joe Ingles in.
This could be a very good team in a year or two, just not now.
— Charlotte Hornets: Beyond the draft, it’s Miles Bridges back, but also suspended at the start of the season, and Dennis Smith out.
Another team where it’s all about the kid stuff.
— Detroit Pistons: Again, it’s about the youth. So Joe Harris arrives from the Nets’ salary dump and Monte Morris essentially replaces outgoing Cory Joseph.
©2023 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.