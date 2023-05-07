MIAMI — There is no dancing around it: Mike Budenholzer is out as coach of the Milwaukee Bucks because his team lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat.
As plain and simple as that (even though there assuredly will be those insisting on higher truths, now free to put the entirety of the Bucks’ season under their microscope for a few gotcha moments).
But also consider that the Bucks played 2 1/2 of the five games against the Heat without Giannis Antetokounmpo.
To a degree, that makes the dismissal of Budenholzer tinged with a touch of hubris from Milwaukee management, as if to say that they put together a roster strong enough that it shouldn’t require the presence of a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.
Then consider how a simple moment in time, a moment on April 11, likely contributed as much as any factor to Budenholzer today no longer being coach of the Bucks.
That was when the Heat lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the opening game of the play-in tournament.
With a victory that night, the Heat would have been the No. 7 seed, left to face the Boston Celtics in the opening round, out of the Bucks’ side of the Eastern Conference bracket.
Or even consider another moment in time, one on April 14.
That’s when, despite trailing in the fourth quarter, the Heat pushed past the Chicago Bulls in an all-or-nothing second-chance play-in game.
Had the Bulls held on, it would have been Bucks-Bulls in the first round. And, with all due respect to DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, a far different outcome for Budenholzer’s team.
So the question then becomes whether Budenholzer would have been out had his team lost in the second round or the East finals. Or was it because the Heat carried that scarlet number of being a No. 8 seed that it became an all-or-nothing series for the 2015 and ’19 NBA Coach of the Year, winner of the 2021 NBA title?
Mostly it stands as the latest example of the NBA regular season being the most meaningless of exercises when it comes to contenders, with the Bucks, at 58-24, closing with the NBA’s best record.
By contrast, the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, a pair of play-in teams, are quite comfortable at the moment with their coaching suites. The Heat closed at 44-38, the Lakers at 43-39.
Budenholzer? He had the most wins of any coach over the last five seasons.
Yes, Budenholzer long has carried the tag of not being nearly reactive enough with his postseason in-the-moment decisions.
The failure to call timeout late in regulation and overtime in the series-ending Game 5 loss to the Heat was disconcerting.
Removing the size of Brook Lopez for what turned into Jimmy Butler’s point-blank tying basket at the end of the regulation in Game 5 was perplexing (but it’s not as if Gregg Popovich didn’t have Tim Duncan off the floor for the critical Chris Bosh rebound that turned into Ray Allen’s series-defining 3-pointer for the Heat in the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs).
And after Antetokounmpo helped smother Butler during the Bucks’ 4-0 sweep of the Heat in the 2021 first round, it was surprising that Giannis did not get the assignment when available in this season’s first round, with that undertaking going almost solely to Jrue Holiday.
Asked after his team was eliminated about not getting the opportunity on Butler, who averaged 37.6 points in the series. Antetokounmpo deferred.
“Out of respect,” he said, “you gotta let the coach make that adjustment. We have our best defender on him. There are conversations with Jrue. Whenever he gets tired, I can take him. He’s so competitive. He plays so hard. He wants to take the challenge. But at the end of the day, I wish I could guard him more.”
Based on where they finished in the standings, how they played in the play-in opener, how they struggled in their winner-take-all play-in second chance, the Heat were not expected to be spending this weekend hosting a second-round game against the New York Knicks.
Certainly not after drawing the No. 1-seeded Bucks in the first round.
The price of that success was the job of a coach voted twice as best in the league over the past decade.
Just another example of how the NBA regular season is little more than a march toward the only thing that matters.
