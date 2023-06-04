DENVER — A former NBA executive this past week referred to it as the NCAA Tournament effect, a few shining moments over a matter of weeks impacting the longstanding perspective on a player.
A current NBA scout equated such snap judgments to the Jeremy Lin Effect, greatness with the risk of a rapid expiration date.
The context of the discussion was the Miami Heat’s unexpected rise to the NBA Finals as viewed through the prism of NBA talent evaluators.
Because nothing is more dangerous in such a process than recency bias.
And yet, with what is happening now, as the Heat compete against the Denver Nuggets on the league’s largest stage, that recency bias could go a long way toward determining what the Heat look like next season and in coming seasons.
In particular, the impact and the increased exposure, mostly in a positive light, on:
— Gabe Vincent.
— Max Strus.
— Caleb Martin.
— Duncan Robinson.
Until this postseason breakthrough by the Heat — Thursday’s Game 1 loss to the Nuggets notwithstanding — it would not have been a stretch to consider the quartet The Expendables, ancillary contributors on a 44-38, seventh-place team.
Now, as the Heat play into June, the calculus has changed, with Vincent and Strus impending unrestricted free agents, with Martin eligible for free agency in 2024, and with Robinson adding value with a heretofore largely unseen off-the-dribble game.
— Gabe Vincent: Earning an NBA-minimum $1.8 million this season, Vincent emerged as a full-time starter when Kyle Lowry was sidelined in February by knee soreness.
Now, amid a solid postseason that included 19 points, with 5-of-10 3-point shooting, in Game 1 against the Nuggets, the price point has escalated.
“If you asked me back in February, I would have said, ‘Hey, probably part of the mid-level,’ ” ESPN analyst and former Brooklyn Nets executive Bobby Marks told the Sun Sentinel this past week. “I think Gabe can now get the full mid-level somewhere, which is $12.2 million.
“I mean, you go down the list of teams that need point guards, I think he’s the third best point guard on the board behind Kyrie [Irving] and I guess you could put [James] Harden up there. I think he’s shown his toughness; he can make big shots in big games. He could fit off the bench. He could start for you.”
A veteran NBA scout, not at liberty by league rule to publicly discuss impending free agents still under contract, agreed.
“The full mid-level? That’s in the ballpark,” the scout told the Sun Sentinel. “He’s had a very good run. I think he’s a backup; I cannot get to him as a starter.
“But you know what? That’s what quality backups are getting in this league, the full mid-level. He’s a combo guard in the best sense of the word.”
— Max Strus: The playoffs also have reshaped the thinking on Strus, his 0 for 10 in Thursday’s Finals opener notwithstanding, a starter since the outset of the postseason.
“I think he’ll get that $12.2 number from the Heat or someone else out there,” Marks said, noting he has Strus valued at a slightly lower number.
“I don’t see one of these cap-space teams coming in and giving him like four for $60 million. Like I don’t see Orlando, who needs shooting, coming in all a sudden giving him $15 million, $16 million a year.”
The veteran scout said the full mid-level also might be a stretch for Strus, but not because of a single off night such as Thursday.
“I think it’s an overreach to say, ‘I’m going to pay this guy and he’s going to be my starting small forward,’ ” the scout said of Strus, who is earning $1.8 million this season. “He’s a solid backup. You still got to guard him. And he’s got a little more game than catch-and-shoot threes. He’s not a bad defender.”
Even with a return to the Heat, it could be difficult to view Strus as a starter, in light of Tyler Herro next season beginning his four-year, $130 million extension.
— Caleb Martin: No, not an impending free agent. And yet based on this playoff breakout, there already has to be future thought.
With Martin already considered at a price point beyond his $7.1 million player option for 2024-25, it means the Heat having to be prepared for such a jump in 2024 free agency.
And that could create pause when it comes to locking in Vincent and/or Strus this summer for two seasons or beyond at significant raises, even with Lowry coming off the books after next season.
“I think the one thing that Miami is going to have to be careful of is Caleb has that player option,” Marks said. “I still think you want to see more of a body of work. But you have to be prepared.”
Having a season to further assess should be helpful in the Martin deliberations.
“He’s gone up two levels, three levels,” the scout said of Martin’s postseason breakout. “He hasn’t gone up just one standard deviation higher. Sometimes you have to be careful with that.”
— Duncan Robinson: No, Robinson isn’t hitting free agency any time soon, under contract through 2025-26,
But with these playoffs shedding new light on Robinson’s ability to play off the dribble, his value has moved closer to the $18.1 million he will earn next season.
And that could come into play as soon as next month, should the Heat look to free cap and luxury-tax space to address the free agencies of Vincent and Strus, or even take a long view with Martin.
“I think the days of having to attach draft picks to get rid of him are over,” Marks said of a possible Robinson trade. “I don’t think that applies anymore.”
The NBA scout wasn’t quite as certain.
“He’s shown he’s clearly more than a shooter in the playoffs,” the scout said. “He moves well without the ball, drives to the basket. But still he’s got to make shots, and he has. I’d say the sweetener could be a little less sweet now. But you still might have to toss something in to get off that contract.”
In an either/or scenario, the scout said he would move off of Robinson if it meant being able to accommodate retaining Strus in free agency.
“Strus is a better player,” the scout said. “I think Robinson is a specialist. when you get down to it. You’d rather have a rotation guy.”
©2023 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
