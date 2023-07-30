It is a staggering figure, $304 million over five seasons. Perhaps even more staggering is that extension this past week went to a player who was on the wrong side of the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, a player who closed those seven games with 25 turnovers to 24 assists, who shot .418 in that series, including .163 on 3-pointers.
Nonetheless, the NBA’s richest contract now belongs to Jaylen Brown, a two-time All-Star selection over his seven years whose lone All-NBA selection was a second-team nod this past season.
The numbers are numbing: $52.4 million in 2024-25, $56.6 million in 2025-26, $60.8 million in 2026-27, $64.9 million in 2027-28 and $69.1 million in 2028-29. So, yes, the 82-game NBA is on the brink of $1 million per-game salaries.
Which means both that business is good, and that the perspective on such numbers has to change.
In a league where all indications are of an annual salary cap headed in excess of $200 million, the new math has to come by playing the percentages.
For example, in the first year of Brown’s extension, 2024-25, his contract, according to the math at spotrac.com, will be 24.8% of the Celtics’ overall cap. From that perspective, it is reasonable to forecast that a quarter of the Celtics’ success could be predicated on Brown’s performance. That same year, Jayson Tatum’s $34.8 million salary currently accounts for 16.5% of the Celtics’ cap and Kristaps Porzingis’ $29.3 million as 13.9%.
As a matter of perspective, for all the external consternation about the way the Heat went ahead with massive extensions (OK, massive at the time) for Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro during the latter stages of their rookie-scale deals, the Heat’s current (a key delineation at this moment) 2023-24 payroll has Jimmy Butler’s $45.2 million salary as 24.3% of the Heat’s salary cap, Adebayo’s $32.6 million as 17.5% and Herro’s $27 million as 16%.
If you instead factor in Damian Lillard’s $39.3 million 2023-24 salary, should the Heat close such a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, you would be adding a salary that currently stands as 35% of the league’s overall cap and a far smaller percentage of the Heat cap, in light of the Heat operating well above the cap.
In fact, should Lillard be acquired, or perhaps even not, expect Butler to move to the front burner with his right to move into negotiations for an extension of a contract that otherwise expires in 2025-26 at $52.4 million that season (Lillard is due $58.6 million that season).
The numbers by themselves are somewhat absurd regarding grown men in short pants throwing a ball through a circle. But then also consider that Tom Cruise earned a reported $100 million in 2022, and he probably can’t even dunk. And for Matrix Reloaded, whose 138-minute running time is about the time of a single NBA game, Keanu Reeves earned a reported $45 million.
As for the NBA, in a salary-cap league, payroll is a percentage of revenue, one doesn’t jump unless the other is a slam dunk.
But what the Brown contract and others to follow show, including perhaps a Heat payroll to include Butler, Lillard and Adebayo, is that the NBA divide is mirroring the societal divide.
To get their books in order, the Celtics moved off Marcus Smart and parted with Grant Williams in free agency.
Ahead of their possible Lillard-a-thon, the Heat moved on from NBA Finals-run contributors Gabe Vincent and Max Strus.
This is what NBA ownership put together in the new collective-bargaining agreement that went into effect on July 1. This is what NBA players signed off on with their vote of approval.
The haves will have plenty, staggering plenty, in coming years. The have-nots, not so much, at least in relative terms in a business where the minimum annual salary scale starts this coming season at $1 million for rookies and goes to $2.9 million for those with 10 or more seasons of experience.
At this point, getting caught up in the actual salaries is a fool’s errand.
Instead, play the percentages, which is what matters most in a salary-cap league.
And what likely will have Jimmy Butler asking for an extension soon enough, in essence asking for something even beyond Jaylen Brown money.
