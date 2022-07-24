When it comes to the Miami Heat’s lineup and rotation for the coming season, this largely has been a month that has focused on four play, as in who will be the team’s starting power forward.
For weeks, there was the lament of 2021-22 starter P.J. Tucker getting away to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.
From there, attention turned to the re-signing of undersized Caleb Martin, the development of unproven Haywood Highsmith at summer league, and the ongoing intrigue of more minutes for untested Omer Yurtseven.
For their part, Martin and Highsmith have noted their deep dives into Tucker’s playing style and how they hope to emulate the 37-year-old veteran. For his part, Yurtseven has been emphatic about proving his value as a complement to starting center Bam Adebayo.
Then, while making an appearance at the Heat’s youth clinic at Hard Rock Stadium as part of the build up to the Rolling Loud music festival, Adebayo addressed the, well, lack of an elephant in the room by addressing the possibilities of 6-foot-5, 205-pound Martin as a starting power forward.
“Everybody on our roster has been asked to do something they’re uncomfortable with, or play a role they’ve never played,” Adebayo said. “And a lot of dudes have excelled, because we put so much work in and we put so much dedication in, that it’s our job, it’s our livelihood.
“So guys are coming, trying to make the best impression in the way they can. So I think it’ll be fine. I know Caleb, he’s probably in the gym right now somewhere. I feel like he’s going to do well.”
All of the conversation and speculation likely is making Erik Spoelstra’s head explode. He, of course, is of the belief in position-less basketball, that there are no power forwards, because there are no positions, no delineations.
In that context, if Martin does start, he will be the Heat’s starting whatever-you-want-to-call-him.
And that’s the thing, if you run down the list of current NBA starting power forwards, many are of the size, skill set and shot menu that they might just as well be defended by Jimmy Butler (or perhaps even Max Strus, should he remain a starter).
Take the Eastern Conference, with 52 of the Heat’s regular-season games and the first three rounds of the playoffs coming against that subset.
Yes, there certainly are exceptions such as Al Horford with the Boston Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Milwaukee Bucks, perhaps John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks (who largely tends to float on the perimeter).
Otherwise, there are and will be plenty of small-forward, jump-shooting, perimeter types cast at the four in the East.
With the Brooklyn Nets, you’re talking Kevin Durant (if he stays) or perhaps Ben Simmons (whose last incarnation was at point guard).
With the Philadelphia 76ers, it would be undersized Tucker or, again, Tobias Harris.
With the Toronto Raptors, it’s looking like OG Anunoby or even some Scottie Barnes or Thaddeus Young.
With the Chicago Bulls, it is setting up at the moment as Patrick Williams.
With the Charlotte Hornets, who look to have moved beyond Montrezl Harrell and have the uncertainty with Miles Bridges, the answer could be P.J. Washington.
With the New York Knicks, who knows where Julius Randle is headed, a potential one-year wonder.
And on it goes in the conference, from Jalen Smith with the Indiana Pacers to Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards, as well as the unproven youth of Paolo Banchero (or Jonathan Isaac) with the Orlando Magic, Evan Mobley with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
This is not the Western Conference, where opposing power forwards carry the size of Christian Wood, Aaron Gordon, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson, Chet Holmgren.
So you need a prototypical power forward in the East ... because?
Many of the aforementioned East power forwards would be the very types that Martin typically would receive minutes against, players that also arguably can be defended (and smothered) by Butler.
So who is the Heat’s starting power forward?
Does it matter?
For years, Spoelstra has been telling us there aren’t power forwards.
For years, Spoelstra’s approach has been of a coach who does not believe in big-big things in his power rotation.
And last year, Spoelstra started a 6-foot-5 power forward
Yes, Durant in Heat colors would render the debate moot.
But even with what the Heat have in place, there are ample East answers.
Four play? The exercise seemingly merely a tease.
©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.