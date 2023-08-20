For months, speculation swirled regarding Messi, Inter Miami and The Messi Effect. A month later, we have our answer in all its South Florida beautiful-game glory.
For months (yes, now, months), speculation has swirled regarding Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, the Miami Heat and a potential Lillard Lift.
But for a team coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, its second in four years, and for a player who has not been out of the first round of the playoffs since 2019, exactly how would Dame D.O.L.L.A. provide his own payoff to the Heat roster?
The Sun Sentinel checked in with a Western Conference scout this past week with such questions, appreciating the need for anonymity regarding a player under contract to another team.
Simply put: How would a Heat trade for Damian Lillard impact some of the leading players currently on Erik Spoelstra’s roster (factoring that some of the names below likely would have to be sent out in such a deal)?
The Core
— Bam Adebayo: “He’ll make a living on pick-and-roll lobs from Lillard. I mean, he’s gonna have a real pathway to the basket, I think. He’s going to open up a lot of stuff as the roller, whether as a lob threat or catching and doing whatever. I think it’s going to be a significant boost for Adebayo, because it opens up a lot of different offensive opportunities.”
— Jimmy Butler: “It’ll be a lot less of having to do it every single time on every possession. Clearly, Lillard is another go-to guy. It should reduce the workload, the pressure. He can carry a team like Jimmy can. So just in terms of workload, a lot less pressure for Jimmy, who will be playing more off the ball, for sure. And Dame will make it work. You talk to the Portland coaches about Lillard, this guy was like a god, character-wise. Their coaches used to just rave about his leadership.”
— Kevin Love: “First, Dame is the great spacer of all time. Him and (Stephen) Curry are the game’s great spacers, all the way out to 34 feet. So with Love, you’re going to have to pick your poison. You trap Lillard and Love is there for an open 3-pointer. It’s like he’s back playing with Kyrie (Irving) and LeBron (James) in Cleveland.”
— Caleb Martin: “He’s another spot-up guy. Swing it once and his guy is going to be hedging on Lillard. He’s going to have nothing but close-out situations to go against. And he’ll have a lot of opportunities to drive off those close outs. That’s what he does so well.”
Other core pieces (if not dealt for Lillard)
— Duncan Robinson: “You can see where he would be back to where he was in the playoffs and his first seasons. Lillard draws the attention; Robinson makes the wide-open threes. It’s not any more complicated than that. And other teams will live with that, because they want the ball out of Lillard’s hands.”
— Kyle Lowry: “You could absolutely see him working as the backup. That’s where he excels now. I thought he showed in the playoffs he had a little left there, in that backup role. He’s not done. You just don’t want to play him 32 minutes.”
— Tyler Herro: “I don’t see how he doesn’t go out in such a trade. But for your exercise, he would be impacted. With Lillard, it’s going to reduce his usage rate to significantly less. As they say, once you see Paris, it’s hard to go back to the farm.”
— Jaime Jaquez Jr.: “Lillard is like the ultimate pro. Putting a young player next to him in practice is nothing but a win-win situation. Lillard carries instant respect.”
— Nikola Jovic: “Same thing. You want young players to see what it takes. They’ll see that.”
Supporting pieces
— Josh Richardson: “He’s not a spot-up guy, so I’m not sure of a specific fit. The impact with him is a little cloudier. You could see him in when Lillard is out.”
— Thomas Bryant: “He’s like Kevin Love. Thomas Bryant can make a three. So he sets the pick, you’re going to double Lillard. Thomas Bryant is going to get a lot of open threes.”
(The other two players currently under standard contract to the Heat are Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson.)
©2023 South Florida Sun Sentinel. Visit at sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.