DEBBIE SEWADE
AGE: 40
RESIDENCE: North Andover
HOMETOWN: South Windsor, CT
OCCUPATION: Higher Ed Tech
How did you get into running in the first place?:
I started running in 2009 with the goal to run my 1st 5k in memory of a friend's mother. I completed that race then completed my first 10k and went on to complete my first half marathon in Las Vegas in 2010, running with Team Challenge; raising money for the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. I'd been a spectator for many years at the Boston Marathon, volunteered on the course and then applied to the American Liver Foundation charity team in 2014. I never thought I'd ever run a marathon and I did! I run the Boston Marathon again this year with the goal to run another marathon by 40 years old.
What are you goals for running?
To cross the Boston Marathon finish line again, to keep my heart healthy and to inspire my 4 1/2 year old son, who claims he's faster than me.
What has training been like?
The toughest part for me has been getting in weekday runs with a busy schedule.
Tell us about the charity and your connection:
I'm raising money for Ironstone Farm, a nonprofit organization that does a variety of equine assisted therapy programs for children with disabilities/special needs, cancer survivors and veterans/first responders with PTSD. Ironstone also provides programs for individuals dealing with substance abuse challenges, teens at risk and has programs for people with dementia. Ironstone Farm has been pivotal in the rehab of a close friend's daughter.
How can people donate?:
Go to https://gofund.me/ba60adee
