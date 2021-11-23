New York Rangers (11-4-3, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (5-8-2, eighth in the Metropolitan)
Elmont; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: New York Islanders aim to break their six-game slide when the Islanders take on the New York Rangers.
The Islanders are 0-2-1 against opponents in the Metropolitan. The Islanders score 2.1 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Brock Nelson leads the team with nine total goals.
The Rangers are 3-1-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. The Rangers rank 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Chris Kreider with 13.
The teams face off Wednesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson has 11 total points for the Islanders, nine goals and two assists. Anders Lee has three goals over the last 10 games for the Islanders.
Kreider leads the Rangers with 13 goals and has 16 points. Artemi Panarin has 12 points over the last 10 games for the Rangers.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-6-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.
INJURIES: Islanders: Josh Bailey: day to day (health protocols).
Rangers: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.