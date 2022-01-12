New Jersey Devils (14-17-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (10-12-6, eighth in the Metropolitan)
Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the New Jersey Devils after the Islanders knocked off Edmonton 3-2 in overtime.
The Islanders are 5-9-2 against conference opponents. New York is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference averaging just 3.6 assists per game. Mathew Barzal leads them with 15 total assists.
The Devils are 6-5-2 against Metropolitan teams. New Jersey ranks 21st in the Eastern Conference with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.
In their last meeting on Dec. 11, New York won 4-2. Oliver Wahlstrom recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 10 goals, adding three assists and totaling 13 points. Anders Lee has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.
Jesper Bratt has 32 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has 13 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.
Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .870 save percentage.
INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (covid-19).
Devils: Akira Schmid: out (covid-19 protocol), Nathan Bastian: out (covid-19), Damon Severson: out (covid-19), Jesper Bratt: out (covid-19), Janne Kuokkanen: out (covid-19), Pavel Zacha: out (health and safety protocols), Yegor Sharangovich: out (health and safety protocols), Andreas Johnsson: out (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.