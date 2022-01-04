FILE - Spectators sit in the stands social distancing for COVID-19 security, prior to the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Genoa, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Aug. 21, 2021. One out of every 10 players in Serie A is positive with the coronavirus as the Italian league prepares to resume after a two-week break for the holidays. Full slates of 10 matches involving all 20 clubs are scheduled to be played both Thursday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.