FILE - Italy's Mario Balotelli prior to the start of the friendly soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Italy at Kybunpark Stadium, in St. Gallen, Switzerland, May 28, 2018. Mario Balotelli is back in the Italy squad more than three years after his last appearance in an Azzurri shirt. Italy coach Roberto Mancini included the striker in a 35-man squad announced Monday Jan. 24, 2022, for a three-day training camp this week, ahead of the World Cup playoffs in March.