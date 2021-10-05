HAVERHILL — You can call Ted and Mary Murphy a lot of things for their incredible work they’ve done for area golfers, etc. in the Merrimack Valley and, in particular, Greater Haverhill.
If you called them Mr. and Mrs. Claus, you wouldn’t be far off for all that they’ve done for young golfers over the last half-century.
Especially this week.
The two are at it again, hosting the 51st Annual Hole in One Contest to benefit The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund at their Garrison Golf Center in Haverhill.
For four days, beginning today, through Saturday, the Murphys will donate the proceeds of those trying to win prizes by getting close to the pin, or even better, if they make a hole in one.
“We love it,” said Mrs. Claus, a k a Mary Murphy. “It’s a great cause, helping those in need during the holidays and running into so many people who are starting to get into the Christmas spirit.”
It’s pretty straight-forward: Participants pay $10 for a bucket of balls and drive them toward a hole 120 yards away. Those with holes-in-one or shots closest to the hole receive prizes. Prizes will be awarded each day.
When there wasn’t a hole-in-one contest last year, the Murphys hosted a fundraiser so as to keep the tradition going.
“We sent out letters saying we could not hold the contest, and our generous supporters came through with a total of $8,000 for the Santa Fund,” said Mary.
The best part is that the prizes, including golf equipment, sportswear and gift certificates have all been donated by local businesses, most in Haverhill.
The most hole-in-ones they’ve had in one year is nine. Some years there have not been any.
Long-time amateur golfer Jim Grant, of Haverhill, hosts a putting contest each day on the practice green at the Murphy’s facility.
All participants will putt from a starting distance of 20 feet. If they sink that putt, they will go on to farther distances. The contest continues until a single participant remains the final day, in which they will try to make a 50-foot putt for the $5,000 first prize.
Win or lose, everybody wins because they will have, in a small way, helped make the holidays a little nicer for a needy family.
This event has raised over $250,000 over the half-century.
In other words, the Mr. and Mrs. Claus, a k a Ted and Mary Murphy, fits like a glove.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.