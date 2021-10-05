Mary and Ted Murphy are all ready for this week’s Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund Hole-in-One Contest at the Garrison Golf Center in Haverhill. Buy a bucket of balls for $10 and you can help out the needy this holiday season. The contest begins on Wed., Oct. 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. and runs through Saturday (noon to 4 p.m.). There will also be a putting contest with a $5,000 first prize offered.