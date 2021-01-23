It's Super Bowl or bust for Rodgers

This is it.
This is probably Aaron Rodgers’ last opportunity to not change, but adjust, the narrative.
Sunday night’s opportunity against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, well, really Tom Brady, could define the way his name is brought up forever.
In fact, this game (3:05 p.m., FOX) against Brady is Exhibit A in the difference between he and the six-time world champion.
Green Bay is the NFC’s best. And Rodgers is the best quarterback in the conference.
Same story. Different year.
But this part of January, Rodgers is usually gone. Getting ready to finish another season, make a bunch of State Farm commercials, and get ready to wow us again the next fall.
Rodgers is probably the best passer of the football ever. It’s just special what he does, at crazy angles. His end-of-the-game Hail Marys seem to connect half the time rather than none of the time for all other quarterbacks.
The guy is magical when he flings it.
Maybe Patrick Mahomes will, in the end, pass it better than Rodgers, at crazy angles, etc. But for now, due to experience, the trophy goes to Rodgers.
But that trophy is a shallow one. And unfortunately for Rodgers, he may have realized it too late.
While he’s been wowing us, Brady has been winning, albeit with less athletic skills.
Charlie Pierce captured this best in his book, “Moving the Chains: Tom Brady and the Pursuit of Everything.”
What we learned in the book and we’ve come to realize over two decades is, unlike Rodgers, Brady will beat you methodically. You give one of his receivers six yards of freedom on first down, he’s taking it.
Maybe best of all, though, is that most of the time he knows what a defense is trying to do and he picks out another option.
Of course, he has had lots of help, as in Bill Belichick, but when the clock is running low Brady is making the decisions under duress. On his own.
A New England TV guy sent a tweet out last week saying “How does Aaron Rodgers not have more SB rings?”
You could say coaching, right? Mike McCarthy, his head coach for first 11 years, isn’t in Belichick’s league.
Or was it Rodgers insistence on offense-first, really passing first? Running the football and defense were diversions.
Dan Marino suffered from the same issue in Miami. As a God-like figure, too, he held the power when it came to the team, ahead of the head coach. Yes, even Don Shula.
Green Bay’s new, young, offensive-oriented head coach, Matt LaFleur, said Rodgers’ ability to completely change plays at the line of scrimmage might be an issue. Well, it was an issue.
Rodgers was able to overrule McCarthy whenever he wanted or felt it was necessary, which according to previous Packers was about 33 percent of the time.
LaFleur also wanted more balance on offense.
Well, the Packers went from 22nd overall in rushing yards (104.2 per/gm) in McCarthy’s last year to 15th overall (112.2) in LaFleur’s first year and eighth in 2020, at a whopping 132.4 yards per game.
And guess what that balance appears to have gotten Rodgers? An MVP trophy — 48 TD passes, 5 interceptions this season — in a few weeks.
Rodgers has to win this game at Lambeau Field if he wants to be in “the discussion” of the all-time greats.
Was it a coincidence on Oct. 18, against these same Buccaneers, that Rodgers played arguably the worst game of his entire career, throwing two of his five interceptions this season in a 38-10 loss?
Those historic numbers, and that clunker against the Bucs, will be meaningless on Sunday night if Rodgers and the Packers win.
And then, unfairly or not, Rodgers has to do it again two weeks later.
This is what all-time greats bargain for. They get the big money and the big pressure that comes with it.
