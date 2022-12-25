It's the little things: A look back at small joys from 2022

While it's the big events that make the news throughout the year, often it's small moments that mean the most in our daily lives.
The Eagle-Tribune compiled this list of 2022 happenings — things that mattered in a big way, but maybe didn't make the headlines. Readers across the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire were given the opportunity to submit material for publication.
Because it's the little things — they matter too.
Andover
Volunteers celebrate Earth Day
Kai Zhuang, 13, joined a community cleanup effort with his family and was surprised by what he found.
“There was a lot more trash than I thought there would be,” he said. However, Kai said he was glad to be out there. “It’s nice to know that you’re helping,” he said. — Teddy Tauscher
Community library returns
A few years ago a small community library was installed at the Ballardvale Playground. But it stood empty and forgotten until Sarah Wang decided to revive it this year.
At first she only donated her own books to the library, but she soon began collecting donations from the community.
Everyday, Wang goes to the library to check in and restock, if need be.
“It’s very exciting to me, to see the other kids open the library and go hey look at this mom,” she said. — Teddy Tauscher
Kids throw Halloween party
Luke Banzi is a sixth grader at West Middle School who loves Halloween.
“It's just fun, you get to dress up, you get to spend time with family friends, you get the candy, obviously,” he said.
This year he decided to combine his love of Halloween with his desire to help. So he recruited three friends and with the help of Aaron’s Presents, an organization which helps kids give back to the community, he threw a party for everyone at the YMCA FINA House in Lawrence. The YMCA FINA house is a non-profit that helps domestic violence survivors and their families.
“When you meet people in a situation it becomes so much more real,” said Leah Okimoto, founder of Aaron’s Presents.
Luke and his friends bought costumes, candy and games for the party.
— Teddy Tauscher
Kids tackle invasive species with cleanup project
On a sunny Thursday morning, a few dozen kids involved with South Church headed to Dug Pond to help clean up the area.
While the group cleared brush and branches, they also took time to combat the handful of invasive species that have made the area around the pond their home. The project was part of the “summer of service” program, a week-long camp where students participate in service projects.
Eddie Stump, a 19-year-old intern at the church, said the main invasive species the group has been working to combat is called American bittersweet.
“It’s this vine that goes up trees and tangles them and brings them down. It kills everything,” said Stump.
Another service project had students volunteering with Bread and Roses, an organization that provides community meals and more services in Lawrence. — Teddy Tauscher
A cappella group holds first show since pandemic began
Merrimack Valley A Cappella hosted its first post-pandemic annual show, “Falling in Love with Barbershop,” on Nov. 13.
The 25-member women's chorus and five-guest quartets performed a wide selection of music. There were Broadway hits, holiday classics and a patriotic tribute featuring the color guard from the American Legion Post 8 in Andover.
Nearly 200 people showed up for the first performance in a new space at Temple Emanuel. — Submitted by An-Chian Kao
Atkinson
Teen raises funds for Alzheimer’s Association with haunted house
Steven Fiore, a 17-year-old Atkinson resident, created a haunted attraction outside his family’s home to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
He hosted four nights of “Grovewood Farm” on Windmill Lane and donations were made in honor of his late grandmother who had Alzheimer’s.
The teen spent months planning the haunted attraction, assembled and built the farmhouse structure with some help from his father and younger brother, and has been collecting Halloween props since he was a kid.
His grandmother suffered from Alzheimer’s and died in 2021. The two were extremely close and he stayed by her side during her last days.
“I thought it this would be the right thing to do for the Alzheimer’s Association,” Steven Fiore said. “I’d like to raise awareness and money for research.” — Angelina Berube
Teen vocalist has a big year
Isabella Phair, an Atkinson teen, had an eventful year as a soprano soloist.
In the spring she was announced as a semi-finalist in the nonprofit Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theater Education Center's international solo contest.
She earned her spot in the semi-final round of the international solo vocal competition with a performance of “If I Loved You” from Carousel.
She was also a soloist in the Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra's “Home for the Holidays” concert at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center in December. — Angelina Berube
Bradford
Young girl organizes collection for homeless shelter
Cora Seferlis, 11, organized a neighborhood collection to donate to Emmaus House, an emergency shelter in Haverhill.
After reading that November was National Homelessness Month, the young girl decided she wanted to help those less fortunate.
She made a flyer and gave it to her neighbors, listing helpful donations.
Cora dropped off all the donations to Emmaus House. — Submitted by Mike Hart
Derry
Firefighters honored in Derry
Back in October, local emergency crews responded to Auburn to help a woman experiencing chest pain, who eventually went into cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital.
Crews immediately began performing multiple advanced life support measures and she was successfully resuscitated.
Recently, that woman met with the Derry crews who helped her and presented them with an Elliot/EMS Life Saver Award.
Derry is designated as a HEART/Safe community and strives to promote survival from sudden cardiac events. — Julie Huss
'Elfie' welcomes support
The Upper Room, a Family Resource Center, offers a long list of programs and services to help families and individuals in the area.
During this holiday season, many stopped by the facility on Tsienneto Road to offer donations of money, food and other helpful items.
The Upper Room posted photos on social media of the organization's friendly "Elfie" taking a special perch on the shoulders of many who stopped by with donations. — Julie Huss
Celebrating a milestone
Another year, another milestone in a life well lived.
That’s how Irene Blanchard described her many years as she turned 106 years old this past July.
Blanchard celebrated her birthday with a party held at Nutfield Heights senior living facility, where she lives.
Blanchard also holds Derry’s Boston Post Cane for being the community’s eldest citizen. — Julie Huss
Hampstead
School fundraiser supports cancer research
Hampstead Middle School hosted its annual “Play4TheCure” event on Oct. 6, with proceeds benefiting cancer research.
The Hampstead Middle School Athletic Club organized the local event which raised $5,223 for the American Cancer Society.
“Play4TheCure” is a sports fundraising platform within the National Foundation for Cancer Research.
“This is a huge fundraiser and community event,” said Hampstead Superintendent Bob Thompson.
Event organizers said the school has ranked in the program’s top 10 in the country for the amount raised.
Attendees wore pink attire as the middle school sports teams played against local towns. — Angelina Berube
Teacher honored for excellence
Hampstead Central School teacher Sarah Wisecarver has been recognized as the NH STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Teacher of the Year.
Three awards are given annually by the New Hampshire Society of Professional Engineers, and Wisecarver was recognized recently for excellence in grades one through five.
Wisecarver is praised for bringing many projects and hands-on learning opportunities to Hampstead students over the years. — Staff report
Haverhill
9-year-old Haverhill girl performs on solo guitar at the Topsfield Fair
Aliyah Cardona, a fourth grader at Pentucket Lake Elementary School, saw her dream come true when she performed a solo guitar show at the Topsfield Fair.
Her mother, Abby Nestor, and stepfather, Chris Angeloni, said Aliyah has been taking guitar lessons at Be Imagine Music Studio for a year. Her teacher, Ben Goldbaum, told her to learn a song she really liked. Aliyah chose Blitzkrieg Bop by the Ramones. Goldbaum invited two of his bands, The Resistance and Rainbow Catalyst, to perform at the fair.
When the bands completed their performances, Goldbaum invited Aliyah to the stage, where she gave a solo performance of Blitzkrieg Bop on her black Fender Squire. At least 20 family members were there for her along with a crowd of about 50 other people, Abby Nestor said.
As Aliyah was walking towards the stage, she commented, “I feel so special,” and “I love rock and roll.” Following her performance, she told her parents, “that was awesome.” — Mike Labella
City hosts second Clinic in the Park
In September, Mayor James Fiorentini called the second two-day Clinic in the Park for veterans a great success and thanked the city’s Warrior Support Task Force for bringing it all together. The clinics were held Sept. 10 and 11 in Mill Brook Park on Mill Street.
Ralph Basiliere, communications officer for the task force, said services were provided to 13 Haverhill veterans on Sept. 10 and 12 Haverhill veterans and two family members on Sept. 11.
Veterans from three wars stopped by seeking information about Veterans Affairs health care, national cemeteries, recent congressional legislation, survivor benefits, and VA pension and compensatory issues.
Basiliere said the vast majority of intakes were elderly veterans seeking VA health care while others had questions about the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.
Also, nearly 100 hot meals, breakfast, lunch and dinner, were provided along with dozens of bagels and doughnuts, gallons of coffee, orange juice and bottled water. — Mike Labella
Local couple celebrates golden anniversary
James and Stella Antonopoulos celebrated 50 years of marriage in November at Citizens Center.
The Haverhill couple had a gathering of 100 friends and family members to celebrate the milestone anniversary. — Submitted by Tita Antonopoulos
Multicultural Festival was a success in Haverhill
The Haverhill Cultural Council held the Second Annual Multicultural Festival in August at the Citizens Center.
There were performances from singers, dancers and other performers from many different cultures. The organization is looking forward to next year's event. — Submitted by Tita Antonopoulos
Lawrence
Retired firefighter works to preserve 9/11 mural
Lt. Jimmy Flynn may have retired after 35 years as a Lawrence firefighter, but he hasn't forgotten about a 9/11 mural on South Broadway.
Flynn, the mural's unofficial gatekeeper, is working to keep the 20-plus year old mural in tip top shape.
“It’s just like any work of art. It needs to be repaired. The paint is chipping and it’s been out in the weather. It needs to be spruced up,” Flynn said of the mural, located at 71 South Broadway next to the Ladder 4 firehouse.
Flynn has worked this year to preserve the mural.
“It’s a real important thing ... But not just for me but for everybody," Flynn said. — Jill Harmacinski
Groundwork Lawrence names new executive director
Groundwork Lawrence President Marianne Paley Nadel announced that Lesly Melendez was named the organization’s fifth executive director.
Officials with the organization said Melendez has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in the increasingly complex roles of Outreach Coordinator, Project Director, Community Engagement Director, and for the past six years, deputy director.
“Being from Lawrence has always been a point of pride for me as has been being a part of Groundwork,” Melendez said. “I firmly believe that to fully change systems, we need to work together to create policies that support all residents, develop an understanding and dedication to equity versus equality, and ensure that everyone has access and opportunities to pathways enabling them to achieve their dreams.”
Melendez assumes the role of Executive Director as Heather McMann leaves the position to take on her new role as Executive Director of Groundwork USA. — Mike Labella
Dog reunited with family in unexpected place
The sighting of a dog hanging around a cemetery across from Holy Family Hospital seemed like a small thing in February.
But it turned into tears of joy for a Lawrence family who became separated from the dog, Angelito, a Dutch shepherd, in a house fire a week before.
“I am just so happy this dog is alive ... he’s a wicked cute dog,” said an ecstatic Ellen Bistany, Lawrence’s animal control officer. — Jill Harmacinski
Lawrence man's art displayed at art show
Local artist Frederick Confalone's artwork was exhibited at the Essex Art Center's annual fundraiser in July.
Confalone's watercolor artwork was submitted for the “Fiesta en la Calle” and sold to raise money for the Art Center. — Submitted by Frederick Confalone
Londonderry
It's an honor
Londonderry High School hosted its Veterans Breakfast in November. One honored veteran in the room was John Powers, 104, a World War II veteran of the 77th Infantry.
Powers received a special escort to the breakfast thanks to first responders and the town’s Public Works department.
Powers, in a soft response to the honors, thanked everyone.
“I was very proud to be in the service,” he said. — Julie Huss
Methuen
Many years in Methuen
Resident Frederick Beeley celebrated his 100th birthday on May 22 at Merrimack Valley Golf Course.
One of Beeley’s fondest memories was when he was 9 years old, working as a caddie at Merrimack Valley.
He and his four brothers, Bill, Dick, Peter and Howie, who were also caddies, learned to play golf at Merrimack Valley and were affectionately known as the Beeley Boys.
“That was 91 years ago,” Beeley said during the celebration. — Christopher Roberson
Methuen Police Explorers take third place in state competition
The members of Methuen’s Police Explorer Post took third place overall in the 18th annual Massachusetts Law Enforcement Explorers Competition as they faced off against Explorer Posts from five other communities.
“A third-place finish was rewarding and it showed by the excitement of our youth members in finding out they placed in this year’s competition,” said Police Chief Scott McNamara. “There was an incredibly devoted commitment by our [Explorers] to take time out of their busy scholastic and work schedules to make sure they were prepared for the demanding competition.” — Christopher Roberson
Methuen City Council launches Youth Action Committee
Under the guidance of three city councilors, 11 upperclassmen from Methuen High School began tackling issues such as promoting youth involvement and civic engagement as well as establishing a diverse student voice in Methuen.
“Diversity is definitely a top priority,” said Salma Boulal, a member of the City Council’s Youth Action Committee, during its opening meeting Oct. 6.
The committee is led by Councilor-at-Large Jessica Finocchiaro.
Student Member Matthew Torres said he views his fellow members as “cogs in a machine.”
“That machine symbolizes activism,” he said. “All of us are willing to do the same thing. Community and unity are really key. It’ll be our mission to have a safe space.” — Christopher Roberson
Methuen resident receives Rotary Club’s Paul Harris Award
In recognition of her effort to clean up the Methuen Rail Trail, resident Cieara O’Brien was presented with the Paul Harris Fellow Award and named a Hometown Hero by Rotary Club District 7930 during the Robert C. Wood Memorial Heroes Celebration on Nov. 10.
After noticing that much of the Rail Trail was rife with trash, O’Brien organized a cleanup that was held on Sept. 4. The event resulted in 50 pounds of trash being collected along two miles of the Rail Trail.
“It was a ball, it wasn’t a chore,” she said.
About a month later, O’Brien was contacted by Erica Hadley of the Methuen Rotary Club who had heard about the cleanup and wanted to nominate O’Brien for the Paul Harris Award and as a Hometown Hero.
“It feels amazing, I was honored that they found me,” said O’Brien. “I’ve never been formally thanked, it’s nice to be recognized.” — Christopher Roberson
On to his second century
James R. Fiorello celebrated his 100th birthday on Nov. 26.
Fiorello is a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. The retired U.S. Navy commander served 20 years of active duty.
Some of his accomplishments have included earning his doctorate from Tufts University and serving as director of Somerville Trade High School.
“He's the greatest man I've ever known and my hero,” said James M. Fiorello, his son. — Submitted by James M. Fiorello
Teens see success in local hockey programs
Two Methuen residents have accomplished making their college and high school hockey teams this year.
Kylie Winsor, 18, and Keegan Winsor, 15, grew up playing youth hockey in Methuen.
Kylie Winsor made the team at Umass Lowell and has had a great season so far. Keegan Winsor made the Lowell Catholic High School varsity team as a goaltender.
Both remember their roots and volunteer for Methuen's Learn to Skate and Play program. — Submitted by Donna Winsor
North Andover
North Andover woman surrounded by family for milestone
Josephine Gallo, a resident at Ashland Farm, celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 20.
Many family members, including her children and several grandchildren and great-children and sister attended a party at Ashland Farm for the big milestone. — Submitted by Ken Checicki
Community steps up to help local food pantry
Jennifer Cordes, director of the People's Pantry, discovered this year that when she asks for help, the community responds.
The number of people served by the pantry, which operates at North Parish Church, doubled at the beginning of the pandemic. But even after cases of the virus receded over the past year, people's need for food assistance has remained and even grown some.
So while the pantry gets some supplies from a food bank, Cordes was forced to make direct pleas to the public for food donations last fall around Thanksgiving and again this November. Both times, the response was strong and the message spread beyond that one event.
“When you think it’s not going to work out you reach out, and somebody walks in,” Cordes said. “It keeps happening.” — Will Broaddus
Scout Troop from 1950s reminisces on their times together
When members of Explorer Scouts Troop 83 got together in August at Grassfields Food and Spirits in Andover, they were celebrating a bond that began in the summer of 1958.
They were all teenagers back then and took a trip of several weeks to the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, where they camped on mountains and saw mountain lions and rattlesnakes. When they first got back together 35 years later to celebrate that trip, it was in response to a call from Robert Banks, the man who led them in 1958.
Since that first reunion in the early 1990s, the group has been getting together every year since, both out of their fondness for each other and their respect for Banks. He has traveled the globe during his long life, hiking the Appalachian Trail and climbing the Himalayas.
But Banks' greatest achievement may have been that, through all his adventures, he set an example for this group of men that they still cherish today. — Will Broaddus
Historical Society implements energy-saving renovations
When the North Andover Historical Society took over the Stevens Center on the Common, they chose to renovate the building in ways that would limit its impact on the environment.
The range of energy-saving technologies that they installed, from solar panels to a geothermal heating system, now allow the building to generate more energy than it consumes.
It's an accomplishment that honors the past, which the society was founded to preserve, by helping to guarantee that the planet has a future. — Will Broaddus
A century's worth of memories
Bertha Libront celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 27.
Libront immigrated from Poland just before World War II. Her son, John Libront, said she's always been active with family in North America and overseas. — Submitted by John Libront
Plaistow
Local teen competed on national stage
Grace Paradise, a Timberlane Regional High School graduate, competed for Miss Teen U.S.A. on Oct. 1 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada.
Paradise, 18, won the title of Miss New Hampshire Teen U.S.A. 2022 earlier this year representing Plaistow.
She previously competed for the New Hampshire title, and was the first runner-up in 2020 and 2021.
“This has been a dream in the making for the past three years,” she said during her crowning. “I really hope I make New Hampshire proud at Miss Teen U.S.A.” — Angelina Berube
Salem, N.H.
Fifth-grader donates money to Salem Fire
Lancaster Elementary School fifth-grader Jackson Gilchrist was recognized in April for a special delivery to the Salem Fire Department — an $11 donation and handwritten note.
Fire Chief Larry Best and a small group of firefighters gathered in front of the Board of Selectmen for a photo opportunity and show of gratitude. Jackson was given two T-shirts with the department logo.
“Not only did he take the time to give us this handwritten letter, but he included his own money as a gift to the Salem Fire Department,” Best said. “Without even knowing our Fire Department’s mission statement of ‘we’re here to help,’ Jackson exemplified our mission when he took it upon himself to help us with a self-motivated offering of gratitude.”
The elementary schooler jotted down on a piece of paper, “Thank you for your service. Thank you for protecting our town and putting out all of the fires and saving our lives.”
Jackson drew an arrow to the money included, noting, “this is from my money to you guys.”
Salem school leaders were able to help Best get in touch with Jackson and his parents. — Breanna Edelstein
Salem Animal Rescue League donates $14K in Betty White's honor
Salem Animal Rescue League honored the late Betty White in February with a fundraiser in her name, resulting in a record donation effort.
SARL Executive Director Jinelle Hobson said a quick $14,000 came in, ranging from $5 to $500, with 85% coming from first-time donors.
“They came from all over. Most from this area, but we had donations coming from Florida, a former adopter in Colorado,” Hobson said. “We set a $2,000 goal on Facebook, but right there alone we raised $5,500.”
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported the viral online fundraising effort in memory of White raised $12.7 million on the two social media platforms alone by the last week in January.
Hobson describes generosity beyond the internet. Many locals made their way to the animal shelter just off Route 28 to hand off money.
The donations came at a critical time. Financial fallout from the pandemic, including inflated costs for supplies, heating oil and electricity, were among the most prominent. — Breanna Edelstein
Sandown native honored for empowering young people
Lily Hevesh, 23, was recognized for her achievements in domino artistry and the impact she's made to empower young people.
The world-renowned domino artist grew up in Sandown and graduated from Timberlane Regional High School. She was chosen as a 2022 honoree on Junior Chamber International USA’s Ten Outstanding Young Americans list.
“It’s hard to wrap my brain around,” Hevesh said. “It’s such an honor to know and to have the validation that what I’m doing is good and impacting the world in positive ways.”
Every year the organization honors young achievers who are making a positive impact on the world and empowering other young people. Heather Danley, the immediate past president of JCI USA and selection committee member, said Hevesh exemplified their values.
“She teaches young people the art of dominos and how it’s more than just an art,” Danley said.
“It’s very clear her domino art started out as a hobby, but now she uses it to empower kids to think outside of the box and use dominos as a way to grow,” Danley added. — Angelina Berube
Compiled by Angelina Berube