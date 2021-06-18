BLOOMINGTON – Indiana made official what it had been anticipating since the start of spring, full capacity will be permitted for football games at Memorial Stadium this fall.
IU announced Friday there will be no capacity restrictions for football and other fall sports at athletic venues throughout campus.
IU athletic director Scott Dolson said the decision was made in collaboration with outgoing IU president Michael McRobbie and IU president-elect Pamela Whitten, who takes over July 1.
“This is one of the most exciting days for our department and for me personally as we announce our plans to welcome our fans back this fall,” Dolson said. “I cannot thank our fans enough for their patience and understanding while we have followed the advice of the medical professionals to protect the safety and health of everyone during the pandemic.
“In making today’s announcement, we continue to follow the advice of the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group, and we are counting down the days until we see our stands full of Hoosier fans again.”
The news comes amidst optimism the 17-month COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Cases throughout the Hoosier State have plummeted since December, down from an average of close to 7,000 new cases per week to less than 350 this week. As of now, 38.7% of Indiana is vaccinated, with aggressive plans to get younger state citizens vaccinated in the coming months.
Last season, IU played a historic 2020 football season at Memorial Stadium before a limited capacity of 500 family and friends, per Big Ten rules. The Hoosiers went 6-2 in a conference-only season, posting their most Big Ten wins since 1987 and achieving their highest national ranking (7) since 1967.
As a result, season ticket sales are up 10%, and the expectation is 53,000-seat Memorial Stadium could host multiple sellouts this season. IU’s home schedule includes games against Idaho (Sept. 11), Cincinnati (Sept. 18), Michigan State (Oct. 16), Ohio State (Oct. 23), Rutgers (Nov. 13) and Minnesota (Nov. 20).
Specific COVID protocols for IU’s indoor and outdoor athletic activities this fall will be finalized at a later date.
On May 26, the Indiana University Restart Committee issued its recommendations for the fall (Aug. 1 – Dec. 31, 2021), which included for all in-person campus activities to be normalized to a pre-pandemic level. IU Athletics decision is in line with that recommendation and has also been made in consultation with state, local and university health officials.