BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana team meeting occurred on bowl selection Sunday, shortly after Fiesta and Citrus Bowl bids slipped away in the span of hours.
IU was mulling at that point whether to opt out of bowl play altogether, considering the Hoosiers were still contending with a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak. There also were feelings of disrespect, given IU’s No. 7 AP ranking and No. 11 College Football Playoff ranking didn’t result in a New Year’s Six bowl invite.
In the end, though, players decided to accept the trip to the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, foregoing chances to return home to see family and friends over Christmas due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, IU’s Outback Bowl on Saturday against Ole Miss (4-5) presents another opportunity.
A win would be IU’s first bowl victory since 1991. An IU blowout against undermanned Ole Miss, who is without leading receiver Elijah Moore and starting tight end Kenny Yeboah, would prove the college football establishment wrong.
“We were definitely kind of bummed out about what happened with the New Year’s Six Bowl game, things like that,” IU junior running back Stevie Scott III said. “But we just kind of used that as fuel to the fire and all decided to let’s play this Ole Miss game and just show the nation and the world that it doesn’t matter what adversity we have to face. We’re just going to always go out and do what we have to do to get the job done.
“So really a lot of the guys were fired up and very excited just to go out there and continue to make history with the roster that we have.”
Part of that history is picking up IU’s first bowl win since blanking Baylor 24-0 in the 1991 Copper Bowl. The Hoosiers have lost five straight bowl games since, with the last three bowl losses coming by three points or less. Last season, IU appeared poised to break the streak but failed to hold a 13-point lead in a 23-22 loss to Tennessee in the Gator Bowl. A missed extra point and inability to field an onside kick played critical roles in the outcome.
“I choose not to forget about things like that, in a positive way,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “That’s why when you talk about earmuffs and blinders, that doesn’t mean you are deaf and blind. You filter, and those are things from that game I don’t want us to ever forget, just in the way you finish out a game.”
Coaches have noticed good energy level in practice from IU players over the last two weeks.
“The energy level is high because we know what’s at stake,” said IU safety Jamar Johnson, who returned an interception for a TD in the bowl loss against Tennessee last year. “We know this program has only won three bowl games, and we’re taking it upon us to make sure that we’ve got to do whatever we can do to get a win.”
Even without Moore and Yeboah, who opted out to prepare for the NFL draft, Ole Miss put up 558 yards of offense in a 53-48 loss to LSU in its last game. The Rebels also are dangerous on special teams, as running back/kick returner Jerrion Ealy returned a kickoff 100 yards in the loss. Indiana will need to contain Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who has passed for 2,995 yards and 27 TDs and rushed for 469 yards and four TDs.
“Another chance to play an SEC opponent, you get that opportunity maybe once a year,” IU senior center Harry Crider said. “So it’s a statement game, a chance to make a statement. So many factors playing into it and that’s why we’re so excited to get down there and play.”