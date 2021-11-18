BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana was in search of one last defensive stand to escape a furious, second-half comeback effort from St. John’s.
So first-year IU head coach Mike Woodson turned to a sophomore and freshman off the bench, and both delivered.
Sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo and freshman guard Tamar Bates surrounded star St. John’s forward Julian Champagnie with a well-executed trap near the sideline. Champagnie was forced to heave an off-balance 22-footer over both defenders that bounded off the backboard without even hitting the rim as time expired.
With that, IU escaped with a 76-74 win over the Red Storm before a raucous, announced sellout at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers (3-0) passed their first big non-conference test of the season, overcoming some missed free throws down the stretch with some big defensive stops.
Twice, St. John’s rallied back from 12 points down at halftime to tie the score in the second half but never took the lead, as Indiana managed to answer every Red Storm run in the final 20 minutes.
“I’ve got to do a better job when we’ve got big leads like this,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “This is kind of a carbon copy of the Eastern Michigan game, but the beauty behind it all, we didn’t crack. We made winning plays again down the stretch.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for his second double-double of the season and 24th of his career. Champagnie led all scorers with 22 points, nearly leading St. John’s (2-1) all the way back from down 14 points late in the first half.
“He’s a shot maker,” Woodson said. “They’ve got a great coaching staff and great personnel, and they play hard. I thought they hit us with everything they could possibly hit us with from a man-to-man press, zone press, half-court zone press. I mean it was a lot to swallow, but I thought our guys were engaged and in tune.”
Two areas nearly cost IU the game -- free-throw shooting and the inability to protect the defensive glass. IU went just 10-of-19 from the free-throw line, with point guard Xavier Johnson going just 1-of-3 in the final 1:14.
“We have to get better at making free throws,” Woodson said. “We shoot them every day, but guys just got to be comfortable and knocking them down because that could be the difference in winning and losing.”
St. John’s outscored Indiana 10-6 in second-chance points, getting to the majority of loose balls off the backboard in the second half. The Red Storm grabbed 12 offensive rebounds.
St. John’s shot 51.6% from the field in the second half after IU held the Red Storm to 33.3% shooting in the first half.
“In the first half, we took away a lot of their actions, and we were contesting a lot of their shots, and they weren't getting any good looks,” Jackson-Davis said. “And then in the second half, we kind of settled in a little bit, and they started getting shots. And when you let a team feel comfortable, they are going to make you pay for it. “
Race Thompson added 15 points for Indiana, including a big runner in the lane with 21.5 seconds left that put Indiana up 75-72. Miller Kopp scored 12 points, and freshman Tamar Bates scored all 11 of his points in the first half.
The tempo test was a wash, as Indiana scored 19 points off 16 St. John’s turnovers and St. John’s scored 20 points off 15 Indiana turnovers.
From the opening tip, the Hoosiers were able to get the crowd going. An early steal and breakaway layup by Thompson put the Hoosiers up 9-3, and the Hoosiers continued to pile up points off turnovers the remainder of the half. IU scored 10 points off nine St. John’s first-half turnovers.
Bates showed no fear in being summoned off the bench early in the first half, scoring four points on a runner in the lane and a jumper while forcing a turnover during an 8-1 run that extended IU’s lead to 20-11.
Bates then sank a 3-pointer to put Indiana up 23-14, and on a steal off an inbounds, Trey Galloway was raked across the face by St. John’s guard Montez Mathis going for a breakaway layup. Mathis, a Rutgers transfer, was whistled for a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game.
With Galloway woozy and being forced back to the locker room, Kopp hit both technical free throws, then Bates sank another jumper to put Indiana up 27-14.
From there, Indiana continued to pad its lead, going up 39-25 on an inside basket from Jackson-Davis.
The starting point guards for both teams encountered foul trouble in the first half. St. John’s Posh Alexander picked up his second foul at the 13:04 mark in the second half and was limited to 12 first-half minutes. Johnson picked up two first-half fouls for IU and played just 10 of 20 minutes.
St. John’s hit Indiana with a barrage of shots to start the second half, going on a 10-3 run to cut Indiana’s lead to 42-37 on a Champagnie 3-pointer. An Alexander layup cut IU’s lead to 52-49 with 12:59 left.
The Red Storm tied the score at 56 on a pair of free throws from Alexander with 8:49 remaining and 65-65 on a Champagnie 3-pointer with 4:25 left. But Indiana went back up 69-65 on a Jackson-Davis hook shot and Thompson dunk in transition off a St. John’s turnover and held the lead the rest of the game.
“Definitely gives us confidence,” Thompson said of the win. “Last year, we struggled closing out games, and Coach Woodson said it's a new year and we're not doing that no more. It's our home court, and we protect our home court at all costs.”